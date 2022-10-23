3 Hollywood stars to jam with Ghanaians this Christmas

Entertainment of Sunday, 23 October 2022

Many people worldwide have attested that Ghana is the place to be when it comes to celebrating and enjoying one's Christmas.



Over the years, Ghanaians have witnessed events upon events and popular world stars passing through Ghana during the yuletide.



In 2019, Ghana welcomed thousands of Ghanaians living in the diaspora through the ‘The Year of Return’ programme organized by the Ministry of Arts and Culture.



The likes of Naomi Campbell, Boris Coudjo, Hisham Tawfiq, Lupita Nyong'o, Samuel L. Jackson, T.I., and Cardi B trooped into the country for leisure and/or business.



In 2021, Ghanaians home and abroad had fun during the festive season; this year seems to be loaded with so much fun.



GhanaWeb in this article makes a list of some Hollywood icons who have confirmed their visit to Ghana this December.



Chance The Rapper







Earlier this year, American Rapper, Chance the Rapper, visited Ghana from the United States of America after Vic Mensa convinced him.



After his visit, Chance the Rapper announced his intention to hold a “Black Star Line” concert in Ghana during the yuletide.



The concert would be held in January 2023 at the Black Star Square, formerly known as Independence Square in Accra.



Vic Mensa







While Chance the Rapper will be in Ghana from December through to January to organise his festival. Vic Mensa who planned the event with him will also be in the country.



The move is to ensure the smooth running of events on the D-day.



According to Vic Mensa, the event, which would feature other American acts, is geared towards bridging the gap between African music acts and those of the Western world.



He said, “the concert would look at building a bridge between black people on the continent, those in the diaspora, and the people of the globe as well as some of the biggest acts in the world.”



He added that the “Black Star Line” festival would feature some of the biggest acts from around the world.



Meekmill







Aside from Chance the Rapper and Vic Mensa who have officially confirmed their visit to Ghana, American rapper, Robert Rihmeek Williams, known professionally as Meek Mill in a recent post confirmed his visit to Ghana as well.



Right after he disclosed his visit, Afronation Festival released another batch of flyers which had him as a headline act along with other big artistes from around the world.



His confirmation comes after said he will visit Africa in a tweet shared on January 8, 2022.







