2nd edition of the Renaissance of culture Ghana takes off in Switzerland

Entertainment of Friday, 28 October 2022

Source: Melvin Tarlue, Contributor

Ghanaians and Africans in the Diaspora have called on African leaders to create a conducive environment and factor them into policymaking so their voices to reflect in the decision-making process to ensure transparency in recognizing their contributions to national, regional and continental development.



This came up at the 2nd edition of the Renaissance of Culture Ghana concert in Zurich, Switzerland.



The ‘’Renaissance of culture Ghana’’- EU/North American concerts and sister-cities programme is an initiative that seeks to promote and market Ghanaian culture and influence in European and American cities and to also foster Sister-cities relations between the Accra Metropolitan Assembly of Ghana and the host cities.



It is the first of its kind in Mainland Europe with the maiden one taking place in Antwerp, Belgium and being replicated in Zurich, Switzerland. The response from Ghanaians in the Diaspora especially in Europe has been very encouraging and stated its timeliness.



Speaking to Kojo Amoh, programmes Co-coordinator of Showbiz Europe, he said "it was about time we connected with Ghanaians and Africans abroad to home and leverage culture to create business opportunities and network with the rest of the world’’. Organizers have underscored the importance of the preservation of culture and heritage through music and arts to keep the younger generation close to home. As the world struggles to stand on its feet amidst the pandemic, inflation and rising cost of living, many are looking for new avenues to explore in terms of businesses and partnerships.



The event brought together legends in the Ghanaian music space such as Amakye Dede, Adane Best and Kofi Kinaata. Each artist had about an hour and a half to entertain the audience.



The Renaissance of culture Ghana is in partnership with the Office of the President-Diaspora, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and other organizations.