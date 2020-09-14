Entertainment of Monday, 14 September 2020

2nd edition of Ghana Arts and Culture Awards launched

The 2nd edition of the Ghana Arts and Culture Awards (GACA2020) has been launched in Accra with the unveiling of nominations for the event.



The award ceremony, which is aimed at appreciating and acknowledging the key players who have contributed to the Arts and Culture throughout the years happened at the Accra Tourism Information Centre.



The ceremony which took place last Friday, September 11, 2020, saw high profile personalities in the industry coming to grace the occasion and to give their full support to make the ceremony a memorable one.



In attendance was the Deputy Minister of Tourism Arts and Culture, Executive Director of National Commission on Culture, acting president of the Musician Union of Ghana among other Directors of Culture from the various regions in Ghana as well as musicians and filmmakers.



This year’s awards will see 19 categories of individuals and institutions being honored.



The categories include Honorary Award, Lifetime Achievement Award, Outstanding Cultural Personality of the year, Cultural Heritage Entrepreneur of the year, Corporate Support for Arts and Culture, Traditional Dance Group of the year, and Traditional Music Group of the year.



Others are Cultural Television Programme of the year, cultural Radio Program of the year, Ghanaian Visual Artist of the year, Ghanaian Artiste of the year, Ghanaian Movie of the year, Ghanaian Fashion Designer of the year and Spoken Word Artist of the year.



The rest are Art Festival Event of the year, Indigenous Caterer of the year, Outstanding Cultural Theatre Performance of the year, Discovery of the year, Arts and Culture Media of the year.



Speaking at the launch and nominees announcement, the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Ziblim Iddi said the Ministry found it necessary to endorse the event which celebrated excellence in the arts and culture industry. He said the Ministry will lend its support to make this year’s event a success.



Mike Frempong, the Director of Communication and Research at the Arts and Culture Company, organizers of Ghana Arts and Culture Awards said, “This year’s event will be one of the greatest events in the year for Ghanaians especially to those who deal in the Arts and Culture.”



“We know the COVID-19 had affected a whole lot of things but we still see the need to honor our industry players. Preparations are well ongoing for the main event which is expected to take place on the 14th November 2020”.



He further urged the nominees to keep harnessing their talents in order to grow the country’s arts and culture through their works.

