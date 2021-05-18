26-year-old musician wins COVID-19 music competition

Music of Tuesday, 18 May 2021

Source: GNA

Samuel Nii Tackie, a 26-year old musician, has won the COVID-19 Music Competition organised by the National Commission on Culture (NCC) to intensify education on the viral infection.



He took home a cash prize of GhS10, 000 and a certificate whilst the other finalists received cash tokens and certificates.



The competition received over hundred entries, after which the panel trimmed the number down to fifteen finalists.



Mr Tackie said he composed the song out of love for the nation and his determination to assist in mitigating effects of the Pandemic.



He thanked NCC for the initiative and financial support and called on Government to invest more into the creative arts industry because it had a lot to offer.



Mrs Janet Edna Nyame, Executive Director of NCC, said any attack on health was a direct attack on the nation’s culture, as such, the Commission deemed it fit to embark on a COVID-19 Education Awareness Programme of which the Music Competition was part.



She said the COVID-19 National Trust Fund supported them with over GHS600,000 (first phase) and GHS525,000 (second phase) to embark on the Programme.



Mrs Nyame said the money was disbursed to their regional offices, especially those with high recorded active cases of COVID-19 infections, to organise educational campaigns using artistic forms such as drama, music, dance, poetry, among others.



She said the Commission had also supported in the fight against the pandemic by giving out Personal Protective Equipment, COVID-19 branded T-shirts and paraphernalia.



She said the music compositions came in different languages and finalists had been encouraged to upload the music onto their various social media handles to increase effectiveness of the campaign.



The Executive Director lauded traditional rulers, opinion leaders, market queens for their cooperation and assistance in making the campaign effective in their communities.



She appealed to Ghanaians to continue adhering to the safety protocols and take their COVID-19 jabs as and when Government made them available.



Mr Socrates Sarfo, Director of Creative Arts, NCC, lauded the contestants for their beautiful compositions.



He said the Commission would promote the songs of all fifteen finalists, as well as support any of them who wished to shoot a video of the song.



Dr Akosua Abdulla, Director of Community Youth Cultural Centre (CYCC), encouraged the musicians step up their campaign to mitigate the spread of the viral infection.



She assured them that the Commission would continue to involve them in future projects.