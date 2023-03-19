24th VGMA: Full list of nominees

Entertainment of Sunday, 19 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The 24th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards comes off on May 13, 2023, with deserving artistes aiming to win big for their works under the year of review.



The nominations were announced on March 18, with some big surprises and first-timers making it to some top spots.



Two gospels artistes, Piesie Esther and Joe Mettle were nominated for 'Artiste of the Year'.



The ultimate title, VGMA Artiste of the Year, has eight nominees battling it out. They are, Black Sherif, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, King Promise, Camidoh, KiDi, Piesie Esther and Joe Mettle.



Below is the full list of nominees:



Artiste of the Year



Black Sherif



Stonebwoy



Sarkodie



King Promise



Camidoh



KiDi



Piesie Esther



Joe Mettle



Most Popular Song of the Year



Camidoh - Sugarcane remix



Sarkodie - Country Side



Black Sherif - Kweku The Traveller



Lamid - Friday Night



Kelvyn Boy - Downflat



Gyakie - Something



Wendy Shay - Survivor



KiDi - Blessed



Stonebwoy - Therapy



Piesie Esther - Waye Me Yie



Best New Artiste



Lamid



DJay



Malcolm Nuna



Jay Bhad



Ewura Abena



DJ Azonto



Chief One





Album of the Year



Black Sherif - The Villian I Never Was



Sarkodie - Jamz



Gyakie - My Diary



King Promise - 5 Star



Kwesi Arthur - Son Of Jacob



Joe Mettle - The Kadosh



Record of the Year



King Promise - Yaa Asantewaa ft Frenna



Adomaa - Begining Again



Perez Musik - Hewale Lala



Stonebwoy - Therapy



Sarkodie - Country Side ft Black Sherif



Gyakie - Far Away



Best African Artiste



Ayra Star



Burna Boy



Asake



Kizz Daniel



Libianca



The Therapist



International Collaboration of the Year



Camidoh - Sugarcan remix ft King Promise, Mayorkun & Darkoo



KiDi - Touch It remix ft Tyga



King Promise - Ten Toes ft Omah Lay



KiDi - Blessed ft Movado



Mzvee - Dumebi ft Yemi Alade



King Promise - Run To You ft Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa



Sarkodie - Better Days ft BNXN









Collaboration of the Year



FBS - Jo ft Mr Drew



Sarkodie - Country Side ft Black Sherif



Epixode - Atia ft Kwabena Kwabena



Amerado - Grace ft Lasmid



DJ Breezy - Abonten ft Mugeez, Black Sherif, and Kwesi Arthur



Bethel Revival Choir - Tegbe Tegbe ft Edwin Dadson



Sarkodie - Labadi ft King Promise



DJ Vyrusky - Body 2 Body ft KiDi and Camidoh





Songwriter of the Year



Piesie Esther - Waye Me Yie



Black Sherif - Oh Paradise



Perez Musik - Hewale Lala



Fameye - Thank You



Diana Hamilton - My Meditation



Ewura Abena - This Far









Best Highlife Artiste



Kofi Kinaata



Akwaboah



Kuami Eugene



Abiana



Best Hiplife/Hiphop Artiste



Black Sherif



Sarkodie



Kwesi Arthur



Medikal



Amerado



Strongman









Best Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste



Camidoh



King Promise



Gyakie



KiDi



Wendy Shay



Kelvyn Boy





Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste



Ras Kuuku



Epixode



Rocky Dawuni



Stonebwoy



Samini



Best Rap Performance



Medikal - Scarface



Strongman - Goated



Amerado - Obiaa Boa



Lyrical Joe - 5th August 6



Teephlow - 6 Feet





Best Gospel Artiste



Piesie Esther



Joe Mettle



Perez Musik



Diana Hamilton



Celestine Donkor



MOG Music



Best Female Vocal Performance



Piesie Esther - Waye Me Yie



Niella - Nothing Is Too Hard



Enuonyam - God of Wonders



Cina Soul - Waiting



Abiana - Sika



Adomaa - Begining Again





Best Male Vocal Performance



Camidoh - Waiting



Kyei Mensah - Nothing Is Too Hard



Perez Musik - Hewale Lala



Stinebwoy - Therapy



King Promise - Run To You





Best Music Video



Black Sherif - Konongo Zongo



Stonebwoy - Therapy



Piesie Esther - Waye Me Yie



Stonebwoy - Gidigba



Sarkodie - Labadi ft King Promise



KiDi - Touch It remix ft Tyga



Scott Evans - Best Side



Kwabena Kwabena - Afriad To Use You











Producer of the Year



MOG Beatz



A Town



Phantom



Shadrack Yawson



Guilty Beatz



Kill Beatz



Liquid Beatz



Samnsey





Audio Engineer of the Year



Chopz - Yaa Asantewaa



Qube - Beginig Again



Perez Musik - Hewale Lala



Supa Dups - Therapy



Possigee - Country Side



Altra Nova - Far Away



Best Reggae/Dancehall Song



Konkara Jayvybz - I Go Dey ft Kelvyn Boy



Ras Kuuku - 3 3 & 1



Epixode - Atia



Black Sherif - Don't Forget Me



Rocky Dawuni - Neva Bow Low ft Blvk H3ro



Maccasio - Eyes On You ft Stonebwoy





Best Afropop Song



Stonebwoy - Therapy



Wendy Shay - Survivor



Black Sherif - Oil In My Head



Dope Nation - Gboza



King Promise - Ten Toes ft Omah Lay



Kuami Eugene - Take Away



KiDi - Blessed ft Movado



Fameye - Thank You





Best Afrobeats Song



Camidoh - Sugarcan remix ft King Promise, Mayorkun & Darkoo



Gyakie - Something



KiDi - Champagne



Djay - Balance It



King Promise - Ginger



FBS - Jo ft Mr Drew





Best Hip Hop Song



Black Sherif - Kweku The Traveller



Amerado - Obia Boa



Sarkodie - Country Side ft Black Sherif



Malcolm Nuna - Benzo



Kwesi Arthur - Drama



Medikal - Scarface





Best Gospel Song



Celestine Donkor - Fianl Say



Piesie Esther - Waye Me Yie



Diana Hamilton - My Meditation



Joe Mettle - Kadosh



Perez Musik - Hewale Lala



Bethel Revival Choir - Tegbe Tegbe ft Edwin Dadson



Ewura Abena - This Far



MOG Music - Mala





Best Highlife Song



Epixode - Atia ft Kwabena Kwabena



AK Songstress - My Proposal



Adina - Adi Dede



Kwesi Arthur - Adom



Kelvyn Boy - Down Flat



Kofi Kinaata - Have Mercy



Best Hiplife Song



Lamid - Friday Night



Medikal - Stubborn Academy



Jay Bhad - Anadwo



DJ Breezy - Abonten ft Mugeez, Black Sherif, and Kwesi Arthur



Amerado - Grace ft Lasmid



Kweku Flick - Ewiase





Unsung Artistes of the Year



Ni Ashun



Aya Ramzyb



DSL



TsaQa



Maya Blu



Boi Jake















OPD/WA