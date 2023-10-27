20th anniversary of Terry Bonchaka's passing to be commemorated with look-alike contest

Entertainment of Friday, 27 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

As part of plans to have a touching tribute to the late musician Terry Bonchaka, whose 20th death anniversary is fast approaching, a special event has been announced.



Felix Agen-Davis, the newly appointed executive producer by Terry Bonchaka's mother, Madam Charlotte Adjetey, has unveiled a heartwarming initiative to celebrate the artist's memory.



Mr. Agen-Davis shared on Hitz FM, that they are organizing a Terry Bonchaka look-alike contest set to take place this December. The unique competition will identify seven talented individuals who not only dress like the late musician but also sing like him.



The grand prize for the winner is the extraordinary opportunity to record some of Terry Bonchaka's unreleased songs. This contest is intended to become an annual event, keeping the artist's legacy alive and vibrant.



Agen-Davis emphasized that his personal interest lies not in the financial aspects of the event but in ensuring a better quality of life for Terry Bonchaka's aging and unwell mother, Madam Charlotte Adjetey.



He also mentioned that he had made a significant decision to exclude certain individuals from the event, including Reagan Mends, the former manager of the late musician. This choice was driven by Reagan Mends' previous public pronouncements regarding premonitions he claimed to have had before Terry Bonchaka's untimely demise. Such statements, Agen-Davis argued, could raise questions in other jurisdictions.





Felix Agen-Davis



The claims took an interesting turn when Madam Adjetey was contacted for a telephone interview during the same show, and she corroborated Agen-Davis's statements. According to her, Reagan Mends had approached her with a proposal to provide her house documents as collateral to obtain a bank loan for promoting Terry Bonchaka's posthumous releases.



In addition to the look-alike contest, the new executive producer revealed that a special service to remember the late musician, who was a Jehovah's Witness member, will be held on Sunday, offering a moment for the community to come together in prayer and remembrance.