2024 election: 'What's Mahama coming to finish exactly? He must step aside' – Prince David Osei

Entertainment of Thursday, 29 February 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has served Ghana enough and must allow another person to steer the affairs of the republic, actor Prince David Osei has said.



He spoke to Nana Romeo on Ayekoo Ayekoo, Accra 100.5 FM’s midmorning programme, Wednesday, February 28, 2024.



He asserted the main opposition National Democratic Congress's (NDC) John Dramani Mahama, a former president (2012-2017), had served the nation enough.



Reacting to the public notion that Mr Mahama's presidency happened under unusual circumstances – the death of H.E. Prof Atta-Mills during his initial four-year term – and so he still had outstanding work in the Golden Jubilee House to do, Prince David asked: “What’s he coming to finish exactly?”



He outlined Mr Mahama had adequately served as an Assemblyman, Member of Parliament, Minister of Communications, Vice President and then President.



“Personally, I don’t know what else he wants to come and do but if Ghanaians feel he’s the right man, who am I to judge?” he conceded.



Ultimately, however, Prince David’s question to the electorate was: “Why don’t you pick someone else?”



By ‘someone else’, the movie star meant Mr Mahama’s arch rival going into the presidential election, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, an economist, banker, former deputy governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), and the Vice President of Ghana.



An open supporter of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), at least since the 2020 elections, which culminated in a second term for President Nana Akufo-Addo, Prince David abundantly praised the NPP flagbearer Bawumia for his achievements, in spite of the limitations of his present office.



He touted Dr Bawumia’s digitalisation agenda and its fruits thus far, citing the ease and convenience of mobile and internet banking. He mentioned the harnessing of drone technology to dispense medicines across the country, and observed how the “landmark” Ghana Card project has helped “curb crime”.



The movie star, categorically asked voters to favour Dr Bawumia at the polls come December 7, because, as it were, he had been faithful with little and could be trusted with more.



“If you give such a person, the opportunity, he’ll do more,” he said.



Romeo asked Prince David if he was confident the NPP would win the presidency, thereby becoming the first to break the eight-year or two-term political cycle.



He pensively answered: “Elections are not won on social media.”



Strangely, and through rhetorical questions, he asserted mystical creatures like dwarfs and angels participate in democratic processes.



“Do you know dwarfs and angels vote in elections?” he asked, strongly adding: “If God chooses a king, end of discussion.”