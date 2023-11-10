2024 Grammy Nominations: See the full list

Entertainment of Friday, 10 November 2023

Source: www.nydjlive.com

The 2024 Grammy nominations have arrived, and SZA leads the pack

with nine nominations — including record and song of the year nods

for her Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit “Kill Bill” and an album of

the year nod for her 10-week Billboard 200 chart-topper _SOS_.



Next up are Phoebe Bridgers, Victoria Monét and engineer/mixer Serban

Ghenea with seven nominations; six of Bridgers’ nods are with the

indie trio Boy Genius (alongside Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus), plus a

solo mention in best pop duo/group performance for her SZA collab

“Ghost in the Machine.” Other six-time nominees this year include

Taylor Swift and her longtime producing partner Jack Antonoff, along

with Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Jon Batiste and

Brandy Clark.



1. RECORD OF THE YEAR



Award to the Artist and to the Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s)

and/or Mixer(s) and mastering engineer(s), if other than the artist._



Worship

Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste, Jon Bellion, Pete Nappi & Tenroc, producers; Serban

Ghenea & Pete Nappi, engineers/mixers; Chris Gehringer, mastering

engineer



Not Strong Enough

boygenius

boygenius & Catherine Marks, producers; Owen Lantz, Catherine Marks,

Mike Mogis, Bobby Mota, Kaushlesh “Garry” Purohit & Sarah Tudzin,

engineers/mixers; Pat Sullivan, mastering engineer



Flowers

Miley Cyrus

Kid Harpoon & Tyler Johnson, producers; Michael Pollack, Brian

Rajaratnam & Mark “Spike” Stent, engineers/mixers; Joe LaPorta,

mastering engineer



What Was I Made For? [From The Motion Picture “Barbie”]

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish & FINNEAS, producers; Billie Eilish, Rob Kinelski &

FINNEAS, engineers/mixers; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer



On My Mama

Victoria Monét

Deputy, Dernst Emile II & Jeff Gitelman, producers; Patrizio

Pigliapoco & Todd Robinson, engineers/mixers; Colin Leonard, mastering

engineer



Vampire

Olivia Rodrigo

Dan Nigro, producer; Serban Ghenea, Michael Harris, Chris Kasych,

Daniel Nigro & Dan Viafore, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering

engineer



Anti-Hero

Taylor Swift

Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, producers; Jack Antonoff, Serban Ghenea,

Laura Sisk & Lorenzo Wolff, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering

engineer



Kill Bill

SZA

Rob Bisel & Carter Lang, producers; Rob Bisel, engineer/mixer; Dale

Becker, mastering engineer



2. ALBUM OF THE YEAR



_Award to Artist(s) and to Featured Artist(s), Songwriter(s) of new

material, Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s), Mixer(s) and Mastering

Engineer(s) credited with 20% or more playing time of the album._



World Music Radio

Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste, Jon Bellion, Nick Cooper, Pete Nappi & Tenroc, producers;

Jon Batiste, Pete Nappi, Kaleb Rollins, Laura Sisk & Marc Whitmore,

engineers/mixers; Jon Batiste, Jon Bellion, Jason Cornet & Pete Nappi,

songwriters; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer



the record

boygenius

boygenius & Catherine Marks, producers; Owen Lantz, Will Maclellan,

Catherine Marks, Mike Mogis, Bobby Mota, Kaushlesh “Garry” Purohit

& Sarah Tudzin, engineers/mixers; Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers & Lucy

Dacus, songwriters; Pat Sullivan, mastering engineer



Endless Summer Vacation

Miley Cyrus

Kid Harpoon, Tyler Johnson & Mike Will Made-It, producers; Pièce

Eatah, Craig Frank, Paul David Hager, Stacy Jones, Brian Rajaratnam &

Mark “Spike” Stent, engineers/mixers; Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae

Hein, Thomas Hull, Tyler Johnson, Michael Len Williams II & Michael

Pollack, songwriters; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer



Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Lana Del Rey

Jack Antonoff, Zach Dawes, Lana Del Rey & Drew Erickson, producers;

Jack Antonoff, Michael Harris, Dean Reid & Laura Sisk,

engineers/mixers; Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Mike Hermosa,

songwriters; Ruairi O’Flaherty, mastering engineer



The Age Of Pleasure

Janelle Monáe

Sensei Bueno, Nate “Rocket” Wonder & Nana Kwabena, producers; Mick

Guzauski, Nate “Rocket” Wonder, Jayda Love, Janelle Monáe & Yáng

Tan, engineers/mixers; Jarrett Goodly, Nathaniel Irvin III, Janelle

Monáe Robinson & Nana Kwabena Tuffuor, songwriters; Dave Kutch,

mastering engineer



GUTS

Olivia Rodrigo

Daniel Nigro, producer; Serban Ghenea, Sterling Laws, Mitch McCarthy,

Daniel Nigro, Dave Schiffman, Mark “Spike” Stent, Sam Stewart &

Dan Viafore, engineers/mixers; Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo,

songwriters; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer



Midnights

Taylor Swift

Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, producers; Jack Antonoff, Zem Audu,

Serban Ghenea, David Hart, Mikey Freedom Hart, Sean Hutchinson, Ken

Lewis, Michael Riddleberger, Laura Sisk & Evan Smith,

engineers/mixers; Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters; Randy

Merrill, mastering engineer



SOS

SZA

Rob Bisel, ThankGod4Cody & Carter Lang, producers; Rob Bisel,

engineer/mixer; Rob Bisel, Cody Fayne, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe,

songwriters; Dale Becker, mastering engineer



3. SONG OF THE YEAR



_A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or

if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist

names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only._



A&W

Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)



Anti-Hero

Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)



Butterfly

Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)



Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)

Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua

Lipa)



Flowers

Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley

Cyrus)



Kill Bill

Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)



Vampire

Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)



What Was I Made For? [From The Motion Picture “Barbie”]

Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie

Eilish)



4. BEST NEW ARTIST



_This category recognizes an artist whose eligibility-year release(s)

achieved a breakthrough into the public consciousness and notably

impacted the musical landscape._



Gracie Abrams

Fred again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War And Treaty



5. PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL



_A Producer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses.)_



Jack Antonoff



• Being Funny In A Foreign Language (The 1975) (A)



• Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd (Lana Del

Rey) (A)



• Midnights (Taylor Swift) (A)



Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II



• JAGUAR II (Victoria Monét) (A)



Hit-Boy



• Bus Stop (Don Toliver Featuring Brent Faiyaz) (T)



• Just Face It (Dreamville With Blxst) (T)



• Kings Disease III (Nas) (A)



• Magic 3 (Nas) (A)



• Magic 2 (Nas) (A)



• Slipping Into Darkness (Hit-Boy & The Alchemist) (S)



• Surf Or Drown Vol. 1 (Hit-Boy) (A)



• Surf Or Drown Vol. 2 (Hit-Boy) (A)



• Victims & Villains (Musiq Soulchild & Hit-Boy) (A)



• Metro Boomin



• Am I Dreaming (Metro Boomin Featuring Roisee & A$AP Rocky) (S)



• Calling (Metro Boomin Featuring NAV, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Swae

Lee) (S)



• Creepin’ (Metro Boomin Featuring 21 Savage & The Weeknd) (S)



• More M’s (Drake & 21 Savage) (S)



• Oh U Went (Young Thug Featuring Drake) (S)



• Superhero (Heroes & Villains) (Metro Boomin, Future & Chris Brown)

(S)



• Til Further Notice (Travis Scott Featuring James Blake & 21

Savage) (S)



• Trance (Metro Boomin Featuring Travis Scott & Young Thug) (S)



• War Bout It (Lil Durk Featuring 21 Savage) (S)



• Daniel Nigro



• Casual (Chappell Roan) (S)



• Divide (Dermot Kennedy) (S)



• Guts (Olivia Rodrigo) (A)



• Hot To Go! (Chappell Roan) (S)



• Kaleidoscope (Chappell Roan) (S)



• Red Wine Supernova (Chappell Roan) (S)



• Welcome To My Island (Caroline Polachek) (S)



6. SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL



_A Songwriter’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses.)_



Edgar Barrera



• Cuestion De Tiempo (Don Omar) (T)



• Falsa Alarma (En Vivo) (Grupo Firme) (T)



• Gucci Los Paños (Karol G) (T)



• La Despedida (Christian Nodal) (T)



• Mi Ex Tenía Razón (Karol G) (T)



• Que Vuelvas (Various Artists) (T)



• Un Cumbión Dolido (Christian Nodal) (T)



• un x100to (Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny) (T)



• Yo Pr1mero (Rels B) (S)



Jessie Jo Dillon



• Buried (Brandy Clark) (T)



• Girl In The Mirror (Megan Moroney) (T)



• Halfway To Hell (Jelly Roll) (T)



• I Just Killed A Man (Catie Offerman) (S)



• Memory Lane (Old Dominion) (S)



• Neon Cowgirl (Dan + Shay) (T)



• screen (HARDY) (T)



• The Town In Your Heart (Lori McKenna) (T)



• Up Above The Clouds (Cecilia’s Song) (Brandy Clark) (T)



Shane McAnally



• Come Back To Me (Brandy Clark) (S)



• Good With Me (Walker Hayes) (S)



• He’s Never Gunna Change (Lauren Daigle) (S)



• I Should Have Married You (Old Dominion) (S)



• Independently Owned (Alex Newell & Original Broadway Cast of

Shucked) (S)



• Never Grow Up (Niall Horan) (S)



• Start Nowhere (Sam Hunt) (S)



• Walmart (Sam Hunt) (S)



• We Don’t Fight Anymore (Carly Pearce & Chris Stapleton) (S)



Theron Thomas



• All My Life (Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole) (S)



• Been Thinking (Tyla) (S)



• Cheatback (Chlöe & Future) (T)



• How We Roll (Ciara & Chris Brown) (S)



• Make Up Your Mind (Cordae) (S)



• Pretty Girls Walk (Big Boss Vette) (S)



• Seven (Jung Kook & Latto) (S)



• Told Ya (Chlöe & Missy Elliot) (T)



• You And I (Sekou) (T)



Justin Tranter



• Gemini Moon (Reneé Rapp) (T)



• Honey! (Are U Coming?) (Måneskin) (S)



• I Want More (Marisa Davila & Cast Of Grease: Rise Of The Pink

Ladies) (S)



• Jersey (Baby Tate) (S)



• A Little Bit Happy (TALK) (S)



• Pretty Girls (Reneé Rapp) (S)



• River (Miley Cyrus) (S)



7. BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE



_For new vocal or instrumental pop recordings. Singles or Tracks

only._



Flowers

Miley Cyrus



Paint The Town Red

Doja Cat



What Was I Made For? [From The Motion Picture “Barbie”]

Billie Eilish



Vampire

Olivia Rodrigo



Anti-Hero

Taylor Swift



8. BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE



_For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative pop

recordings. Singles or Tracks only._



Thousand Miles

Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile



Candy Necklace

Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste



Never Felt So Alone

Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish



Karma

Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice



Ghost In The Machine

SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers



9. BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM



_For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new pop vocal

recordings._



Chemistry

Kelly Clarkson



Endless Summer Vacation

Miley Cyrus



GUTS

Olivia Rodrigo



– (Subtract)

Ed Sheeran



Midnights

Taylor Swift



10. BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC RECORDING



_For solo, duo, group or collaborative performances. Vocal or

Instrumental. Singles or tracks only._



Blackbox Life Recorder 21F

Aphex Twin

Richard D James, producer; Richard D James, mixer



Loading

James Blake

James Blake & Dom Maker, producers; James Blake, mixer



Higher Than Ever Before

Disclosure

Cirkut, Guy Lawrence & Howard Lawrence, producers; Guy Lawrence, mixer



Strong

Romy & Fred again..

Fred again.., Stuart Price & Romy, producers; Fred again.. & Stuart

Price, mixers



Rumble

Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan

Fred again.. & Skrillex, producers; Skrillex, mixer



11. BEST POP DANCE RECORDING



_For solo, duo, group or collaborative performances. Vocal or

Instrumental. Singles or tracks only._



Baby Don’t Hurt Me

David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray

Johnny Goldstein, Toby Green, David Guetta & Mike Hawkins, producers;

Serban Ghenea, mixer



Miracle

Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding

Burns & Calvin Harris, producers; Calvin Harris, mixer



Padam Padam

Kylie Minogue

Lostboy, producer; Guy Massey, mixer



One In A Million

Bebe Rexha & David Guetta

Burns & David Guetta, producers; Serban Ghenea, mixer



Rush

Troye Sivan

Styalz Fuego, Novodor & Zhone, producers; Alex Ghenea, mixer



12. BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC ALBUM



_For vocal or instrumental albums. Albums only._



Playing Robots Into Heaven

James Blake



For That Beautiful Feeling

The Chemical Brothers



Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)

Fred again..



Kx5

Kx5



Quest For Fire

Skrillex



13. BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE



_For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative rock

recordings._



Sculptures Of Anything Goes

Arctic Monkeys



More Than A Love Song

Black Pumas



Not Strong Enough

Boygenius



Rescued

Foo Fighters



Lux Æterna

Metallica



14. BEST METAL PERFORMANCE



_For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative metal

recordings._



Bad Man

Disturbed



Phantom Of The Opera

Ghost



72 Seasons

Metallica



Hive Mind

Slipknot



Jaded

Spiritbox



15. BEST ROCK SONG



_A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Rock, Hard Rock and Metal songs. A

song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved

prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in

parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only._



Angry

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards & Andrew Watt, songwriters (The Rolling

Stones)



Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl

Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)



Emotion Sickness

Dean Fertita, Joshua Homme, Michael Shuman, Jon Theodore & Troy Van

Leeuwen, songwriters (Queens Of The Stone Age)



Not Strong Enough

Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers & Lucy Dacus, songwriters (boygenius)



Rescued

Dave Grohl, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear,

songwriters (Foo Fighters)



16. BEST ROCK ALBUM



_For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new rock, hard

rock or metal recordings._



But Here We Are

Foo Fighters



Starcatcher

Greta Van Fleet



72 Seasons

Metallica



This Is Why

Paramore



In Times New Roman…

Queens Of The Stone Age



17. BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC PERFORMANCE



_For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative

Alternative music recordings._



Belinda Says

Alvvays



Body Paint

Arctic Monkeys



Cool About It

boygenius



A&W

Lana Del Rey



This Is Why

Paramore



18. BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM



_Vocal or Instrumental._



The Car

Arctic Monkeys



The Record

boygenius



Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Lana Del Rey



Cracker Island

Gorillaz



I Inside The Old Year Dying

PJ Harvey



19. BEST R&B PERFORMANCE



_For new vocal or instrumental R&B recordings._



Summer Too Hot

Chris Brown



Back To Love

Robert Glasper Featuring SiR & Alex Isley



ICU

Coco Jones



How Does It Make You Feel

Victoria Monét



Kill Bill

SZA



20. BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE



_For new vocal or instrumental traditional R&B recordings._



Simple

Babyface Featuring Coco Jones



Lucky

Kenyon Dixon



Hollywood

Victoria Monét Featuring Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét



Good Morning

PJ Morton Featuring Susan Carol



Love Language

SZA



21. BEST R&B SONG



_A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or

if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist

names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only._



Angel

Halle Bailey, Theron Feemster & Coleridge Tillman, songwriters (Halle)



Back To Love

Darryl Andrew Farris, Robert Glasper & Alexandra Isley, songwriters

(Robert Glasper Featuring SiR & Alex Isley)



ICU

Darhyl Camper Jr., Courtney Jones, Raymond Komba & Roy Keisha

Rockette, songwriters (Coco Jones)



On My Mama

Dernst Emile II, Jeff Gitelman, Victoria Monét, Kyla Moscovich, Jamil

Pierre & Charles Williams, songwriters (Victoria Monét)



Snooze

Kenny B. Edmonds, Blair Ferguson, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Solána Rowe &

Leon Thomas, songwriters (SZA)



22. BEST PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM



_For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of newly recorded

progressive vocal tracks derivative of R&B._



Since I Have A Lover

6LACK



The Love Album: Off The Grid

Diddy



Nova

Terrace Martin And James Fauntleroy



The Age Of Pleasure

Janelle Monáe



SOS

SZA



23. BEST R&B ALBUM



_For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new R&B

recordings._



Girls Night Out

Babyface



What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)

Coco Jones



Special Occasion

Emily King



JAGUAR II

Victoria Monét



CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP

Summer Walker



24. BEST RAP PERFORMANCE



_For a Rap performance. Singles or Tracks only._



The Hillbillies

Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar



Love Letter

Black Thought



Rich Flex

Drake & 21 Savage



SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS

Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane



Players

Coi Leray



25. BEST MELODIC RAP PERFORMANCE



_For a solo or collaborative performance containing both elements of

R&B melodies and Rap._



Sittin’ On Top Of The World

Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage



Attention

Doja Cat



Spin Bout U

Drake & 21 Savage



All My Life

Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole



Low

SZA



26. BEST RAP SONG



_A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or

if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist

names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only._



Attention

Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini & Ari Starace, songwriters

(Doja Cat)



Barbie World [From Barbie The Album]

Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters

(Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)



Just Wanna Rock

Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods & Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi

Vert)



Rich Flex

Brytavious Chambers, Isaac “Zac” De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin,

Anderson Hernandez, Michael “Finatik” Mule & Shéyaa Bin

Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake & 21 Savage)



SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS

Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim

Moore & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike Featuring André 3000,

Future And Eryn Allen Kane)



27. BEST RAP ALBUM



_For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new rap

recordings._



Her Loss

Drake & 21 Savage



MICHAEL

Killer Mike



HEROES & VILLIANS

Metro Boomin



King’s Disease III

Nas



UTOPIA

Travis Scott



28. BEST SPOKEN WORD POETRY ALBUM



_For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new spoken

word poetry recordings._



A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill

Revisited

Queen Sheba



For Your Consideration’24 -The Album

Prentice Powell and Shawn William



Grocery Shopping With My Mother

Kevin Powell



The Light Inside

J. Ivy



When The Poems Do What They Do

Aja Monet



29. BEST JAZZ PERFORMANCE



_For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative jazz

recordings._



Movement 18′ (Heroes)

Jon Batiste



Basquiat

Lakecia Benjamin



Vulnerable (Live)

Adam Blackstone Featuring The Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté



But Not For Me

Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding



Tight

Samara Joy



30. BEST JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM



_For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new vocal jazz

recordings._



For Ella 2

Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band



Alive At The Village Vanguard

Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding



Lean In

Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke



Mélusine

Cécile McLorin Salvant



How Love Begins

Nicole Zuraitis



31. BEST JAZZ INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM



_For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new

instrumental jazz recordings._



The Source

Kenny Barron



Phoenix

Lakecia Benjamin



Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn

Adam Blackstone



The Winds Of Change

Billy Childs



Dream Box

Pat Metheny



32. BEST LARGE JAZZ ENSEMBLE ALBUM



_For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new ensemble

jazz recordings._



The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute – Ritmo

ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla



Dynamic Maximum Tension

Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society



Basie Swings The Blues

The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart



Olympians

Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest



The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions

Mingus Big Band



33. BEST LATIN JAZZ ALBUM



_For vocal or instrumental albums containing greater than 75% playing

time of newly recorded material. The intent of this category is to

recognize recordings that represent the blending of jazz with Latin,

Iberian-American, Brazilian, and Argentinian tango music._



Quietude

Eliane Elias



My Heart Speaks

Ivan Lins With The Tblisi Symphony Orchestra



Vox Humana

Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band



Cometa

Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente



El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2

Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo



34. BEST ALTERNATIVE JAZZ ALBUM



_For vocal or instrumental albums containing greater than 75% playing

time of new Alternative jazz recordings._



Love In Exile

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily



Quality Over Opinion

Louis Cole



SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree

Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue



Live At The Piano

Cory Henry



The Omnichord Real Book

Meshell Ndegeocello



35. BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM



_For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new

traditional pop recordings._



To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim

Liz Callaway



Pieces Of Treasure

Rickie Lee Jones



Bewitched

Laufey



Holidays Around The World

Pentatonix



Only The Strong Survive

Bruce Springsteen



Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3

(Various Artists)



36. BEST CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM



_For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new

contemporary instrumental recordings._



As We Speak

Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer, Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia



On Becoming

House Of Waters



Jazz Hands

Bob James



The Layers

Julian Lage



All One

Ben Wendel



37. BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM



_For albums containing greater than 51% playing time of new

recordings. Award to the principal vocalist(s), and the album

producer(s) of 50% or more playing time of the album. The lyricist(s)

and composer(s) of 50 % or more of a score of a new recording are

eligible for an Award if any previous recording of said score has not

been nominated in this category._



Kimberly Akimbo

John Clancy, David Stone & Jeanine Tesori, producers; Jeanine Tesori,

composer; David Lindsay-Abaire, lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)



Parade

Micaela Diamond, Alex Joseph Grayson, Jake Pedersen & Ben Platt,

principal vocalists; Jason Robert Brown & Jeffrey Lesser, producers;

Jason Robert Brown, composer & lyricist (2023 Broadway Cast)



Shucked

Brandy Clark, Jason Howland, Shane McAnally & Billy Jay Stein,

producers; Brandy Clark & Shane McAnally, composers/lyricists

(Original Broadway Cast)



Some Like It Hot

Christian Borle, J. Harrison Ghee, Adrianna Hicks & NaTasha Yvette

Williams, principal vocalists; Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Bryan Carter,

Scott M. Riesett, Charlie Rosen & Marc Shaiman, producers; Scott

Wittman, lyricist; Marc Shaiman, composer & lyricist (Original

Broadway Cast)



Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street

Annaleigh Ashford & Josh Groban, principal vocalists; Thomas Kail &

Alex Lacamoire, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer & lyricist)

(2023 Broadway Cast)



38. BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE



_For new vocal or instrumental solo country recordings._



In Your Love

Tyler Childers



Buried

Brandy Clark



Fast Car

Luke Combs



The Last Thing On My Mind

Dolly Parton



White Horse

Chris Stapleton



39. BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE



_For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative country

recordings._



High Note

Dierks Bentley Featuring Billy Strings



Nobody’s Nobody

Brothers Osborne



I Remember Everything

Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves



Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)

Vince Gill & Paul Franklin



Save Me

Jelly Roll With Lainey Wilson



We Don’t Fight Anymore

Carly Pearce Featuring Chris Stapleton



40. BEST COUNTRY SONG



_A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or

if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist

names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only._



Buried

Brandy Clark & Jessie Jo Dillon, songwriters (Brandy Clark)



I Remember Everything

Zach Bryan & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey

Musgraves)



In Your Love

Tyler Childers & Geno Seale, songwriters (Tyler Childers)



Last Night

John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin & Ryan Vojtesak,

songwriters (Morgan Wallen)



White Horse

Chris Stapleton & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)



41. BEST COUNTRY ALBUM



_For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new country

recordings._



Rolling Up The Welcome Mat

Kelsea Ballerini



Brothers Osborne

Brothers Osborne



Zach Bryan

Zach Bryan



Rustin’ In The Rain

Tyler Childers



Bell Bottom Country

Lainey Wilson



42. BEST AMERICAN ROOTS PERFORMANCE



_For new vocal or instrumental American Roots recordings. This is

for performances in the style of any of the subgenres encompassed in

the American Roots Music field including bluegrass, blues, folk or

regional roots. Award to the artist(s)._



Butterfly

Jon Batiste



Heaven Help Us All

The Blind Boys Of Alabama



Inventing The Wheel

Madison Cunningham



You Louisiana Man

Rhiannon Giddens



Eve Was Black

Allison Russell



43. BEST AMERICANA PERFORMANCE



_For new vocal or instrumental Americana performance. Award to the

artist(s)._



Friendship

The Blind Boys Of Alabama



Help Me Make It Through The Night

Tyler Childers



Dear Insecurity

Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile



King Of Oklahoma

Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit



The Returner

Allison Russell



44. BEST AMERICAN ROOTS SONG



_A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Americana, bluegrass, traditional

blues, contemporary blues, folk or regional roots songs. A song is

eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence

during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.)

Singles or Tracks only._



Blank Page

Michael Trotter Jr. & Tanya Trotter, songwriters (The War And Treaty)



California Sober

Aaron Allen, William Apostol & Jon Weisberger, songwriters (Billy

Strings Featuring Willie Nelson)



Cast Iron Skillet

Jason Isbell, songwriter (Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit)



Dear Insecurity

Brandy Clark & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Brandy Clark Featuring

Brandi Carlile)



The Returner

Drew Lindsay, JT Nero & Allison Russell, songwriters (Allison Russell)



45. BEST AMERICANA ALBUM



_For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new vocal or

instrumental Americana recordings._



Brandy Clark

Brandy Clark



The Chicago Sessions

Rodney Crowell



You’re The One

Rhiannon Giddens



Weathervanes

Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit



The Returner

Allison Russell



46. BEST BLUEGRASS ALBUM



_For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new vocal or

instrumental bluegrass recordings._



Radio John: Songs of John Hartford

Sam Bush



Lovin’ Of The Game

Michael Cleveland



Mighty Poplar

Mighty Poplar



Bluegrass

Willie Nelson



Me/And/Dad

Billy Strings



City Of Gold

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway



47. BEST TRADITIONAL BLUES ALBUM



_For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new vocal or

instrumental traditional blues recordings._



Ridin’

Eric Bibb



The Soul Side Of Sipp

Mr. Sipp



Life Don’t Miss Nobody

Tracy Nelson



Teardrops For Magic Slim Live At Rosa’s Lounge

John Primer



All My Love For You

Bobby Rush



48. BEST CONTEMPORARY BLUES ALBUM



_For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new vocal or

instrumental contemporary blues recordings._



Death Wish Blues

Samantha Fish And Jesse Dayton



Healing Time

Ruthie Foster



Live In London

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram



Blood Harmony

Larkin Poe



LaVette!

Bettye LaVette



49. BEST FOLK ALBUM



_For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new vocal or

instrumental folk recordings._



Traveling Wildfire

Dom Flemons



I Only See The Moon

The Milk Carton Kids



Joni Mitchell At Newport [Live]

Joni Mitchell



Celebrants

Nickel Creek



Jubilee

Old Crow Medicine Show



Seven Psalms

Paul Simon



Folkocracy

Rufus Wainwright



50. BEST REGIONAL ROOTS MUSIC ALBUM



_For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new vocal or

instrumental regional roots music recordings._



New Beginnings

Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band



Live At The 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers



Live: Orpheum Theater Nola

Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra



Made In New Orleans

New Breed Brass Band



Too Much To Hold

New Orleans Nightcrawlers



Live At The Maple Leaf

The Rumble Featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.



51. BEST GOSPEL PERFORMANCE/SONG



_This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new

compositions) for the best traditional Christian, roots gospel or

contemporary gospel single or track._



God Is Good

Stanley Brown Featuring Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard & Karen Clark

Sheard; Stanley Brown, Karen V Clark Sheard, Kaylah Jiavanni Harvey,

Rodney Jerkins, Elyse Victoria Johnson, J Drew Sheard II, Kierra

Valencia Sheard & Hezekiah Walker, songwriters



Feel Alright (Blessed)

Erica Campbell; Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell, William Weatherspoon,

Juan Winans & Marvin L. Winans, songwriters



Lord Do It For Me (Live)

Zacardi Cortez; Marcus Calyen, Zacardi Cortez & Kerry Douglas,

songwriters



God Is

Melvin Crispell III



All Things

Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter



52. BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE/SONG



_This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new

compositions) for the best contemporary Christian music single or

track, (including pop, rap/hip-hop, Latin, or rock.)_



Believe

Blessing Offor; Hank Bentley & Blessing Offor, songwriters



Firm Foundation (He Won’t) [Live]

Cody Carnes



Thank God I Do

Lauren Daigle; Lauren Daigle & Jason Ingram, songwriters



Love Me Like I Am

for KING & COUNTRY Featuring Jordin Sparks



Your Power

Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard



God Problems

Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine; Daniel Bashta,

Chris Davenport, Ryan Ellis & Naomi Raine, songwriters



53. BEST GOSPEL ALBUM



_For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of newly

recorded, vocal, traditional or contemporary/R&B gospel music

recordings._



I Love You

Erica Campbell



Hymns (Live)

Tasha Cobbs Leonard



The Maverick Way

Maverick City Music



My Truth

Jonathan McReynolds



All Things New: Live In Orlando

Tye Tribbett



54. BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ALBUM



_For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of newly

recorded, vocal, contemporary Christian music, including pop, rap/hip

hop, Latin, or rock recordings._



My Tribe

Blessing Offor



Emanuel

Da’ T.R.U.T.H.



Lauren Daigle

Lauren Daigle



Church Clothes 4

Lecrae



I Believe

Phil Wickham



55. BEST ROOTS GOSPEL ALBUM



_For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of newly

recorded, vocal, traditional/roots gospel music, including country,

Southern gospel, bluegrass, and Americana recordings._



Tribute To The King

The Blackwood Brothers Quartet



Echoes Of The South

Blind Boys Of Alabama



Songs That Pulled Me Through The Tough Times

Becky Isaacs Bowman



Meet Me At The Cross

Brian Free & Assurance



Shine: The Darker The Night The Brighter The Light

Gaither Vocal Band



56. BEST LATIN POP ALBUM



_For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new Latin pop

recordings._



La Cuarta Hoja

Pablo Alborán



Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1

AleMor



A Ciegas

Paula Arenas



La Neta

Pedro Capó



Don Juan

Maluma



X Mí (Vol. 1)

Gaby Moreno



57. BEST MÚSICA URBANA ALBUM



_For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new Música

Urbana recordings._



SATURNO

Rauw Alejandro



MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO

Karol G



DATA

Tainy



58. BEST LATIN ROCK OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM



_For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new Latin rock

or alternative recordings._



MARTÍNEZ

Cabra



Leche De Tigre

Diamante Eléctrico



Vida Cotidiana

Juanes



De Todas Las Flores

Natalia Lafourcade



EADDA9223

Fito Paez



59. BEST MÚSICA MEXICANA ALBUM (INCLUDING TEJANO)



_For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new regional

Mexican (banda, norteño, corridos, gruperos, mariachi, ranchera and

Tejano) recordings._



Bordado A Mano

Ana Bárbara



La Sánchez

Lila Downs



Motherflower

Flor De Toloache



Amor Como En Las Películas De Antes

Lupita Infante



GÉNESIS

Peso Pluma



60. BEST TROPICAL LATIN ALBUM



_For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new tropical

Latin recordings._



Siembra: 45º Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de

Mayo 2022)

Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta



Voy A Ti

Luis Figueroa



Niche Sinfónico

Grupo Niche Y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia



VIDA

Omara Portuondo



MIMY & TONY

Tony Succar, Mimy Succar



Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así

Carlos Vives



61. BEST GLOBAL MUSIC PERFORMANCE



_For new vocal or instrumental Global music recordings._



Shadow Forces

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily



Alone

Burna Boy



FEEL

Davido



Milagro Y Disastre

Silvana Estrada



Abundance In Millets

Falu & Gaurav Shah (Featuring PM Narendra Modi)



Pashto

Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia



Todo Colores

Ibrahim Maalouf Featuring Cimafunk & Tank And The Bangas



62. BEST AFRICAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE



Amapiano

ASAKE & Olamide



City Boys

Burna Boy



UNAVAILABLE

Davido Featuring Musa Keys



Rush

Ayra Starr



Water

Tyla



63. BEST GLOBAL MUSIC ALBUM



_For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new vocal or

instrumental Global Music recordings._



Epifanías

Susana Baca



History

Bokanté



I Told Them…

Burna Boy



Timeless

Davido



This Moment

Shakti



64. BEST REGGAE ALBUM



_For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new reggae

recordings._



Born For Greatness

Buju Banton



Simma

Beenie Man



Cali Roots Riddim 2023

Collie Buddz



No Destroyer

Burning Spear



Colors Of Royal

Julian Marley & Antaeus



65. BEST NEW AGE, AMBIENT, OR CHANT ALBUM



_For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new vocal or

instrumental new age recordings._



Aquamarine

Kirsten Agresta-Copely



Moments Of Beauty

Omar Akram



Some Kind Of Peace (Piano Reworks)

Ólafur Arnalds



Ocean Dreaming Ocean

David Darling & Hans Christian



So She Howls

Carla Patullo Featuring Tonality And The Scorchio Quartet



66. BEST CHILDREN’S MUSIC ALBUM



_For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new musical or

spoken word recordings that are created and intended specifically for

children._



Ahhhhh!

Andrew & Polly



Ancestars

Pierce Freelon & Nnenna Freelon



Hip Hope For Kids!

DJ Willy Wow!



Taste The Sky

Uncle Jumbo



We Grow Together Preschool Songs

123 Andrés



67. BEST COMEDY ALBUM



_For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new

recordings._



I Wish You Would

Trevor Noah



I’m An Entertainer

Wanda Sykes



Selective Outrage

Chris Rock



Someone You Love

Sarah Silverman



What’s In A Name?

Dave Chappelle



68. BEST AUDIO BOOK, NARRATION, AND STORYTELLING RECORDING



Big Tree

Meryl Streep



Boldly Go: Reflections On A Life Of Awe And Wonder

William Shatner



The Creative Act: A Way Of Being

Rick Rubin



It’s Ok To Be Angry About Capitalism

Senator Bernie Sanders



The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times

Michelle Obama



69. BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA



_Award to the principal artist(s) and/or ‘in studio’ producer(s)

of a majority of the tracks on the album. In the absence of both,

award to the one or two individuals proactively responsible for the

concept and musical direction of the album and for the selection of

artists, songs and producers, as applicable. Award also goes to

appropriately credited music supervisor(s)._



AURORA

(Daisy Jones & The Six)



Barbie The Album

(Various Artists)



Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From And Inspired By

(Various Artists)



Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3

(Various Artists)



Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Weird Al Yankovic



70. BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA (INCLUDES FILM AND

TELEVISION)



_Award to Composer(s) for an original score created specifically for,

or as a companion to, a current legitimate motion picture, television

show or series, or other visual media._



Barbie

Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, composers



Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Ludwig Göransson, composer



The Fabelmans

John Williams, composer



Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny

John Williams, composer



Oppenheimer

Ludwig Göransson, composer



71. BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VIDEO GAMES AND OTHER INTERACTIVE

MEDIA



_Award to Composer(s) for an original score created specifically for,

or as a companion to, video games and other interactive media._



Call Of Duty®: Modern Warfare II

Sarah Schachner, composer



God Of War Ragnarök

Bear McCreary, composer



Hogwarts Legacy

Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy & Chuck E. Myers “Sea”, composers



Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Stephen Barton & Gordy Haab, composers



Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical

Jess Serro, Tripod & Austin Wintory, composers



72. BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA



_A Songwriter(s) award. For a song (melody & lyrics) written

specifically for a motion picture, television, video games or other

visual media, and released for the first time during the Eligibility

Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.)_



Barbie World [From “Barbie The Album”]

Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki

Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)



Dance The Night [From “Barbie The Album”]

Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua

Lipa)



I’m Just Ken [From “Barbie The Album”]

Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Ryan Gosling)



Lift Me Up [From “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From And

Inspired By”]

Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Robyn Fenty & Temilade Openiyi,

songwriters (Rihanna)



What Was I Made For? [From “Barbie The Album”]

Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie

Eilish)



73. BEST MUSIC VIDEO



_Award to the artist, video director, and video producer._



I’m Only Sleeping

(The Beatles)

Em Cooper, video director; Jonathan Clyde, Sophie Hilton, Sue Loughlin

& Laura Thomas, video producers



In Your Love

Tyler Childers

Bryan Schlam, video director; Kacie Barton, Silas House, Nicholas

Robespierre, Ian Thornton & Whitney Wolanin, video producers



What Was I Made For

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish, video director; Michelle An, Chelsea Dodson & David

Moore, video producers



Count Me Out

Kendrick Lamar

Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jason Baum & Jamie

Rabineau, video producers



Rush

Troye Sivan

Gordon Von Steiner, video director; Kelly McGee, video producer



74. BEST MUSIC FILM



_For concert/performance films or music documentaries. Award to the

artist, video director, and video producer._



Moonage Daydream

(David Bowie)

Brett Morgen, video director; Brett Morgen, video producer



How I’m Feeling Now

Lewis Capaldi

Joe Pearlman, video director; Sam Bridger, Isabel Davis & Alice

Rhodes, video producers



Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour

Kendrick Lamar

Mike Carson, Dave Free & Mark Ritchie, video directors; Cornell Brown,

Debra Davis, Jared Heinke & Jamie Rabineau, video producers



I Am Everything

(Little Richard)

Lisa Cortés, video director; Caryn Capotosto, Lisa Cortés, Robert

Friedman & Liz Yale Marsh, video producers



Dear Mama

(Tupac Shakur)

Allen Hughes, video director; Joshua Garcia, Loren Gomez, James

Jenkins & Stef Smith, video producers



75. BEST RECORDING PACKAGE



The Art Of Forgetting

Caroline Rose, art director (Caroline Rose)



Cadenza 21′

Hsing-Hui Cheng, art director (Ensemble Cadenza 21′)



Electrophonic Chronic

Perry Shall, art director (The Arcs)



Gravity Falls

Iam8bit, art director (Brad Breeck)



Migration

Yu Wei, art director (Leaf Yeh)



Stumpwork

Luke Brooks & James Theseus Buck, art directors (Dry Cleaning)



76. BEST BOXED OR SPECIAL LIMITED EDITION PACKAGE



The Collected Works Of Neutral Milk Hotel

Jeff Mangum, Daniel Murphy & Mark Ohe, art directors (Neutral Milk

Hotel)



For The Birds: The Birdsong Project

Jeri Heiden & John Heiden, art directors (Various Artists)



Gieo

Duy Dao, art director (Ngot)



Inside: Deluxe Box Set

Bo Burnham & Daniel Calderwood, art directors (Bo Burnham)



Words & Music, May 1965 – Deluxe Edition

Masaki Koike, art director (Lou Reed)



77. BEST ALBUM NOTES



Evenings At The Village Gate: John Coltrane With Eric Dolphy (Live)

Ashley Kahn, album notes writer (John Coltrane & Eric Dolphy)



I Can Almost See Houston: The Complete Howdy Glenn

Scott B. Bomar, album notes writer (Howdy Glenn)



Mogadishu’s Finest: The Al Uruba Sessions

Vik Sohonie, album notes writer (Iftin Band)



Playing For The Man At The Door: Field Recordings From The Collection

Of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971

Jeff Place & John Troutman, album notes writers (Various Artists)



Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos

Robert Gordon & Deanie Parker, album notes writers (Various Artists)



78. BEST HISTORICAL ALBUM



Fragments – Time Out Of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg

Series, Vol. 17

Steve Berkowitz & Jeff Rosen, compilation producers; Steve Addabbo,

Greg Calbi, Steve Fallone, Chris Shaw & Mark Wilder, mastering

engineers (Bob Dylan)



The Moaninest Moan Of Them All: The Jazz Saxophone of Loren McMurray,

1920-1922 Colin Hancock, Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin,

compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer; Richard

Martin, restoration engineer (Various Artists)



Playing For The Man At The Door: Field Recordings From The Collection

Of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971

Jeff Place & John Troutman, compilation producers; Randy LeRoy &

Charlie Pilzer, mastering engineers; Mike Petillo & Charlie Pilzer,

restoration engineers (Various Artists)



Words & Music, May 1965 – Deluxe Edition

Laurie Anderson, Don Fleming, Jason Stern, Matt Sulllivan & Hal

Willner, compilation producers; John Baldwin, mastering engineer; John

Baldwin, restoration engineer (Lou Reed)



Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos

Robert Gordon, Deanie Parker, Cheryl Pawelski, Michele Smith & Mason

Williams, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer;

Michael Graves, restoration engineer (Various Artists)



79. BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, NON-CLASSICAL



_An Engineer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses.)_



Desire, I Want To Turn Into You

Macks Faulkron, Daniel Harle, Caroline Polachek & Geoff Swan,

engineers; Mike Bozzi & Chris Gehringer, mastering engineers (Caroline

Polachek)



History

Nic Hard, engineer; Dave McNair, mastering engineer (Bokanté)



JAGUAR II

John Kercy, Kyle Mann, Victoria Monét, Patrizio “Teezio”

Pigliapoco, Neal H Pogue & Todd Robinson, engineers; Colin Leonard,

mastering engineer (Victoria Monét)



Multitudes

Michael Harris, Robbie Lackritz, Joseph Lorge & Blake Mills, engineers

(Feist)



The Record

Owen Lantz, Will Maclellan, Catherine Marks, Mike Mogis, Bobby Mota,

Kaushlesh “Garry” Purohit & Sarah Tudzin, engineers; Pat Sullivan,

mastering engineer (boygenius)



80. BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, CLASSICAL



_An Engineer’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.)_



The Blue Hour

Patrick Dillett, Mitchell Graham, Jesse Lewis, Kyle Pyke, Andrew

Scheps & John Weston, engineers; Helge Sten, mastering engineer (Shara

Nova & A Far Cry)



Contemporary American Composers

David Frost & Charlie Post, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer

(Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)



Fandango

Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy

Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel, Anne Akiko Meyers,

Gustavo Castillo & Los Angeles Philharmonic)



Sanlikol: A Gentleman Of Istanbul – Symphony For Strings,

Percussion, Piano, Oud, Ney & Tenor

Christopher Moretti & John Weston, engineers; Shauna Barravecchio &

Jesse Lewis, mastering engineers (Mehmet Ali Sanlikol, George Lernis &

A Far Cry)



Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 & Schulhoff: Five Pieces

Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred

Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)



Field 10: Production, Engineering, Composition & Arrangement



81. PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, CLASSICAL



_A Producer’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.)_



David Frost

The American Project (Yuja Wang, Teddy Abrams, Louisville Orchestra)

(A)

Arc II – Ravel, Brahms, Shostakovich (Orion Weiss) (A)

Blanchard: Champion (Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Latonia Moore, Ryan

Speedo Green, Eric Owens, Stephanie Blythe, Metropolitan Opera Chorus

& Orchestra) (A)

Contemporary American Composers (Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony

Orchestra) (A)

The Guitar Player (Mattias Schulstad) (A)

Mysterium (Anne Akiko Meyers, Grant Gershon & Los Angeles Master

Chorale) (A)

Verdi: Rigoletto (Daniele Rustioni, Piotr Beczala, Quinn Kelsey, Rosa

Feola, Varduhi Abrahamyan, Andrea Mastroni, The Metropolitan Opera

Chorus & Orchestra) (A)



Morten Lindberg

An Old Hall Ladymass (Catalina Vicens & Trio Mediæval) (A)

Thoresen: Lyden Av Arktis – La Terra Meravigliosa (Christian Kluxen

& Arktisk Filharmoni) (A)

The Trondheim Concertos (Sigurd Imsen & Baroque Ensemble Of The

Trondheim Symphony Orchestra) (A)

Yggdrasil (Tove Ramlo-Ystad & Cantus) (A)



Dmitriy Lipay

Adès: Dante (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic) (A) Fandango

(Gustavo Dudamel, Anne Akiko Meyers & Los Angeles Philharmonic) (A)

Price: Symphony No. 4; Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony (Yannick

Nézet-Séguin & Philadelphia Orchestra) (A)

Rachmaninoff: The Piano Concertos & Paganini Rhapsody (Yuja Wang,

Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic) (A)

Walker: Lyric For Strings; Folksongs For Orchestra; Lilacs For Voice &

Orchestra; Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony (Asher Fisch & Seattle

Symphony) (A)



Elaine Martone

Ascenso (Santiago Cañón-Valencia) (A)

Berg: Three Pieces From Lyric Suite; Strauss: Suite From Der

Rosenkavalier (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra) (A)

Between Breaths (Third Coast Percussion) (A)

Difficult Grace (Seth Parker Woods) (A)

Man Up / Man Down (Constellation Men’s Ensemble) (A)

Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5 (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland

Orchestra) (A)

Rachmaninoff & Gershwin: Transcriptions By Earl Wild (John Wilson) (A)

Sirventés – Music From The Iranian Female Composers Association

(Brian Thornton, Katherine Bormann, Alicia Koelz, Eleisha Nelson,

Amahl Arulanadam & Nathan Petipas) (A)

Walker: Antifonys; Lilacs; Sinfonias Nos. 4 & 5 (Franz Welser-Möst &

The Cleveland Orchestra) (A)



Brian Pidgeon

Fuchs: Orchestral Works, Vol. 1 (John Wilson & Sinfonia Of London) (A)

Music For Strings (John Wilson & Sinfonia Of London) (A)

Nielsen: Violin Concerto; Symphony No. 4 (James Ehnes, Edward Gardner

& Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra) (A)

Pierre Sancan – A Musical Tribute (Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, Yan Pascal

Tortelier & BBC Philharmonic) (A)

Poulenc: Orchestral Works (Bramwell Tovey & BBC Concert Orchestra) (A)

Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 3; Voclaise; The Isle Of The Dead (John

Wilson & Sinfonia Of London) (A)

Schubert: Symphonies, Vol. 3 (Edward Gardner & City Of Birmingham

Symphony Orchestra) (A)

Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 12 & 15 (John Storgårds & BBC

Philharmonic) (A)

Tchaikovsky: Orchestral Works (Alpesh Chauhan & BBC Scottish Symphony

Orchestra) (A)



82. BEST REMIXED RECORDING



(A Remixer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses for

identification.) Singles or Tracks only.)



Alien Love Call

BADBADNOTGOOD, remixers (Turnstile & BADBADNOTGOOD Featuring Blood

Orange)



New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix)

Dom Dolla, remixer (Gorillaz Featuring Tame Impala & Bootie Brown)



Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix)

Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, remixer (Lane 8)



Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)

Wet Leg, remixers (Depeche Mode)



Workin’ Hard (Terry Hunter Remix)

Terry Hunter, remixer (Mariah Carey)



83. BEST IMMERSIVE AUDIO ALBUM



_For vocal or instrumental albums in any genre. Must be commercially

released for physical sale or on an eligible streaming or download

service and must provide a new immersive mix of four or more

channels. Award to the immersive mix engineer, immersive producer

(if any) and immersive mastering engineer (if any)._



Act 3 (Immersive Edition)

Ryan Ulyate, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive

mastering engineer; Ryan Ulyate, immersive producer (Ryan Ulyate)



Blue Clear Sky

Chuck Ainlay, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive

mastering engineer; Chuck Ainlay, immersive producer (George Strait)



The Diary Of Alicia Keys

George Massenburg & Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineers; Michael

Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Alicia Keys & Ann Mincieli,

immersive producers (Alicia Keys)



God Of War Ragnarök (Original Soundtrack)

Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive

mastering engineer; Kellogg Boynton, Peter Scaturro & Herbert Waltl,

immersive producers (Bear McCreary)



Silence Between Songs

Aaron Short, immersive mastering engineer (Madison Beer)



84. BEST INSTRUMENTAL COMPOSITION



_A Composer’s Award for an original composition (not an adaptation)

first released during the Eligibility Year. Singles or Tracks only._



Amerikkan Skin

Lakecia Benjamin, composer (Lakecia Benjamin Featuring Angela Davis)



Can You Hear The Music

Ludwig Göransson, composer (Ludwig Göransson)



Cutey And The Dragon

Gordon Goodwin & Raymond Scott, composers (Quartet San Francisco

Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band)



Helena’s Theme

John Williams, composer (John Williams)



Motion

Edgar Meyer, composer (Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain

Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia)



85. BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTAL OR A CAPPELLA



_An Arranger’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles

or Tracks only._



Angels We Have Heard On High

Nkosilathi Emmanuel Sibanda, arranger (Just 6)



Can You Hear The Music

Ludwig Göransson, arranger (Ludwig Göransson)



Folsom Prison Blues

John Carter Cash, Tommy Emmanuel, Markus Illko, Janet Robin & Roberto

Luis Rodriguez, arrangers (The String Revolution Featuring Tommy

Emmanuel)



I Remember Mingus

Hilario Duran, arranger (Hilario Duran And His Latin Jazz Big Band

Featuring Paquito D’Rivera)



Paint It Black

Esin Aydingoz, Chris Bacon & Alana Da Fonseca, arrangers (Wednesday

Addams)



86. BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTS AND VOCALS



_An Arranger’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles

or Tracks only.

_

April In Paris

Gordon Goodwin, arranger (Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s

Big Phat Band)



Com Que Voz (Live)

John Beasley & Maria Mendes, arrangers (Maria Mendes Featuring John

Beasley & Metropole Orkest)



Fenestra

Godwin Louis, arranger (Cécile McLorin Salvant)



In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning

Erin Bentlage, Jacob Collier, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick & Amanda

Taylor, arrangers (säje Featuring Jacob Collier)



Lush Life

Kendric McCallister, arranger (Samara Joy)



87. BEST ORCHESTRAL PERFORMANCE



_Award to the Conductor and to the Orchestra._



Adès: Dante

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)



Bartók: Concerto For Orchestra; Four Pieces

Karina Canellakis, conductor (Netherlands Radio Philharmonic

Orchestra)



Price: Symphony No. 4; Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)



Scriabin: Symphony No. 2; The Poem Of Ecstasy

JoAnn Falletta, conductor (Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra)



Stravinsky: The Rite Of Spring

Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)



88. BEST OPERA RECORDING



_Award to the Conductor, Album Producer(s) and Principal Soloists, and

to the Composer and Librettist (if applicable) of a world premiere

Opera recording only._



Blanchard: Champion

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Ryan Speedo Green, Latonia Moore &

Eric Owens; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra;

The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)



Corigliano: The Lord Of Cries

Gil Rose, conductor; Anthony Roth Costanzo, Kathryn Henry, Jarrett Ott

& David Portillo; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project

& Odyssey Opera Chorus)



Little: Black Lodge

Timur; Andrew McKenna Lee & David T. Little, producers (The Dime

Museum; Isaura String Quartet)



89. BEST CHORAL PERFORMANCE



_Award to the Conductor, and to the Choral Director and/or Chorus

Master where applicable and to the Choral Organization/Ensemble._



Carols After A Plague

Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)



The House Of Belonging

Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Miró Quartet; Conspirare)



Ligeti: Lux Aeterna

Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony Chorus)



Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil

Steven Fox, conductor (The Clarion Choir)



Saariaho: Reconnaissance

Nils Schweckendiek, conductor (Uusinta Ensemble; Helsinki Chamber

Choir)



90. BEST CHAMBER MUSIC/SMALL ENSEMBLE PERFORMANCE



_For new recordings of works with chamber or small ensemble

(twenty-four or fewer members, not including the conductor). One Award

to the ensemble and one Award to the conductor, if applicable._



American Stories

Anthony McGill & Pacifica Quartet



Beethoven For Three: Symphony No. 6, ‘Pastorale’ And Op. 1, No. 3

Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax & Leonidas Kavakos



Between Breaths

Third Coast Percussion



Rough Magic

Roomful Of Teeth



Uncovered, Vol. 3: Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, William Grant Still &

George Walker

Catalyst Quartet



91. BEST CLASSICAL INSTRUMENTAL SOLO



_Award to the Instrumental Soloist(s) and to the Conductor when

applicable._



Adams, John Luther: Darkness And Scattered Light

Robert Black



Akiho: Cylinders

Andy Akiho



The American Project

Yuja Wang; Teddy Abrams, conductor (Louisville Orchestra)



Difficult Grace

Seth Parker Woods



Of Love

Curtis Stewart



92. BEST CLASSICAL SOLO VOCAL ALBUM



_Award to: Vocalist(s), Collaborative Artist(s) (Ex: pianists,

conductors, chamber groups) Producer(s), Recording Engineers/Mixers

with greater than 50% playing time of new material._



Because

Reginald Mobley, soloist; Baptiste Trotignon, pianist



Broken Branches

Karim Sulayman, soloist; Sean Shibe, accompanist



40@40

Laura Strickling, soloist; Daniel Schlosberg, pianist



Rising

Lawrence Brownlee, soloist; Kevin J. Miller, pianist



Walking In The Dark

Julia Bullock, soloist; Christian Reif, conductor (Philharmonia

Orchestra)



93. BEST CLASSICAL COMPENDIUM



_Award to the Artist(s) and to the Album Producer(s) and Engineer(s)

of over 50% playing time of the album, and to the Composer and

Librettist (if applicable) with over 50% playing time of a world

premiere recording only._



Fandango

Anne Akiko Meyers; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Dmitriy Lipay, producer



Julius Eastman, Vol. 3: If You’re So Smart, Why Aren’t You Rich?

Christopher Rountree, conductor; Lewis Pesacov, producer



Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright

Peter Herresthal; Tim Weiss, conductor; Hans Kipfer, producer



Passion For Bach And Coltrane

Alex Brown, Harlem Quartet, Imani Winds, Edward Perez, Neal Smith &

A.B. Spellman; Silas Brown & Mark Dover, producers



Sardinia

Chick Corea; Chick Corea & Bernie Kirsh, producers



Sculptures

Andy Akiho; Andy Akiho & Sean Dixon, producers



Zodiac Suite

Aaron Diehl Trio & The Knights; Eric Jacobsen, conductor; Aaron Diehl

& Eric Jacobsen, producers



94. BEST CONTEMPORARY CLASSICAL COMPOSITION



_A Composer’s Award. (For a contemporary classical composition

composed within the last 25 years, and released for the first time

during the Eligibility Year.) Award to the librettist, if applicable._



Adès: Dante

Thomas Adès, composer (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)



Akiho: In That Space, At That Time

Andy Akiho, composer (Andy Akiho, Ankush Kumar Bahl & Omaha Symphony)



Brittelle: Psychedelics

William Brittelle, composer (Roomful Of Teeth)



Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright

Missy Mazzoli, composer (Peter Herresthal, James Gaffigan & Bergen

Philharmonic)



Montgomery: Rounds

Jessie Montgomery, composer (Awadagin Pratt, A Far Cry & Roomful Of

Teeth)