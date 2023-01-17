2023 edition of ‘Awake Experience With Diana Hamilton’ launched

Entertainment of Tuesday, 17 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The 2023 edition of the ‘Awake Experience With Diana Hamilton’ has been launched with a promise of fireworks and spiritual upliftment at the concert.



On Monday, January 16, 2022, the event was officially unveiled to the public with the scheduling of two shows in Accra and Kumasi.



The Accra edition has been slated for February 19, at the Perez Dome while the people of Kumasi and nearby towns will experience their share of the ‘Awake Experience With Diana Hamilton’ on February 26 at the Bantama Church of Pentecost in Kumasi on February 26.



Speaking at the launch, Diana Hamilton commended all those present and Ghanaians in general for the support her ministry continues to enjoy from them.



She assured that she does not take the support lightly and will continue to churn out music that touches lives and draw people closer to God.



“Anybody that has been at Experience will tell you that no two experiences have been the same,” he told the audience.



She also expressed gratitude to the sponsors of the show and urged her fans to turn up at the respective shows.



The musicians billed for the upcoming ‘Awake Experience With Diana Hamilton’ include Joe Mettle, Piesie Esther. Perez Muzic, Ohemaa Mercy, Celestine Donkor, Bernice Pamford, ACP Kfi Sarpong, Moses OK, Cece Twum, and Christiana Attafuah.



The brief ceremony at the Kempinski hotel was graced by the immediate past Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Prof Opoku Aniyah, ACP Kofi Sarpong, Cece Twum, Ohema Mercy, Perez Muzic, among others.







