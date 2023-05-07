2023 VGMAs: Check out full list of winners

Entertainment of Sunday, 7 May 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs), ended on May 6 with Black Sherif taking home the most coveted Artiste of the Year award.
Sherif beat off competition for the AOTY award from the likes of Piesie Esther, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie and Camidoh.
He also won a number of other award categories as did over 20 other artistes.
This year’s event saw performances from the likes of Piesie Esther, KIDI, DSL, Epixode, Lasmid, King Promise, Gyakie, Sarkodie, Pheelz and others.
Check out the full list of winners below:
Best Music Video of the Year – Konongo Zongo (Black Sherif)
Songwriter of the Year – Perez music (Hewale lala)
Unsung Act of the Year – DSL
Best Female Vocal Performance of the Year – Niella
Best Male Vocal Performance of the Year – Perez Music
Vodafone Green Award – Worlasi
Producer of the Year – MOG Beatz
Best African Artiste of the Year – Asake
Lifetime Achievement Award – Kofi Sammy
Best Gospel Song of the Year – Piesie Esther
Best Gospel Artiste of the Year – Piesie Esther
Best Hip Hop Song of the Year – Black Sherif (Kweku The Traveller)
Best Hiphop/HipLife Artiste of the Year – Sarkodie
Best International Collaboration of the Year – Camidoh ft King Promise, Mayorkun and Darkoo (Sugarcane remix)
Best Hiplife Song of the Year – Lasmid (Friday Night)
Best Afropop Song of the Year – Therapy (Stonebwoy)
Best Reggae and Dancehall Song of the Year – Atia (Epixode)
Best Highlife Artiste of the Year – Kofi Kinaata
Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year – Stonebwoy
Best Afropop/Afrobeats Artiste of the Year – King Promise
Best Rap Performance – Obiaa Boa (Amerado)
Best Highlife Song of the Year – Downflat (Kevinbwoy)
Best Afrobeat Song of the Year – Camidoh ft King Promise, Mayorkun and Darkoo (Sugarcane remix)
Best Collaboration of the Year – Sarkodie Ft Black Sherif (Countryside)
Record/Audio Engineer of the Year – Far Away (Gyakie)/(Altra Nova)
Best New Artiste of the Year – Lasmid
Album/EP of the Year – 5 Star (King Promise)
Most Popular Song of the Year – Black Sherif
Artiste of the Year – Black Sherif