2023 VGMAs: Awards will work for you ‘depending on how you use them’ – Perez Musik

Entertainment of Thursday, 21 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

One has to leverage awards won for desired results, Perez Musik has said.



The Gospel star was speaking concerning what winning two trophies at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards has done for him.



“It has opened doors,” he said, quickly noting, however, “Most of it depends on you the artiste and how you’ll use it.”



Winning at the VGMAs “has opened some doors – it gives you some recognition,” the singer-songwriter added.



Also, “it makes people understand that you’re actually working [hard],” he noted.



Ultimately, he said, in his experience, winning the Songwriter of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year awards at the 24th edition of the VGMAs “has increased the level, added some garnishing to the artistry and to the brand. It has increased the brand value too.”



At the 2020 VGMAs, his Blema Tesaa (Rock of Ages), released in 2019, was nominated for Record of the Year.



Speaking on Accra 100.5 FM's Entertainment Capital, he noted that his award-winning and breakthrough song, Hewale Lala (Song of Strength), was released in 2021. At the VGMAs that year, “we performed it as the opening act”.



Sit-in host Prince Benjamin, at this juncture, opined Perez Musik appears to be the man of the moment for Gospel music in Ghana.



“I think it’s a collection of artistes. It’s not just me. Let me be as humble and truthful as I can be,” he reacted, readily naming Kofi Peprah, Kofi Karkari and Efe Grace.



“These are my contemporaries and they’re equally doing well in their space,” he hailed.



He was reminded he has two trophies from the premiere and topmost music award scheme in the country.



His response was “It could have been any of them”.



When he conceded that “it’s just that maybe it is my time,” he also said: “It is a gift going around, and everyone will receive theirs. Once you’re working, and you’re determined and focused, with God as your focus, purpose, and reason, it will soon be your turn.”



In August 2022, Perez hosted his first concert Glorified themed: ‘Splendor & Majesty’. In September 2023, the second edition was themed: ‘Grace & Mercy’.



He is set to release a 13-track album, Breakthrough, in October 2023.