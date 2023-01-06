2023 'Ghana Meets Naija' to be hosted in USA

Entertainment of Friday, 6 January 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

US-based NGO Abofrem Area Foundation has concluded an agreement to partner with Empire Entertainment to host Ghana meets Naija concert in the USA this year.



CEO of Abofrem Area Foundation, Nana Nkrumah Adasa III together with popular Ghanaian entertainer and event Coordinator for Abofrem Area Foundation Mr. Samuel Seth Karikari also known as Koofori met with Empire Entertainment CEO Nat Kwabena Adisi alias Bola Ray today to finalize their agreements to host Ghana Meets Naija USA Concert in New York on 23 April 2023.



Abofrem Area Foundation who are also the organizers of the African Most Beautiful USA beauty pageant are poised to stage a big concert in the USA for the first time.



There have been talks with the parties since last year but a deal has finally been reached to set the ball rolling.



The CEO of Abofrem Area Foundation Nana Nkrumah Adasa III is currently in Ghana with the winners of the African Most Beautiful USA 2022 as they embark on a series of charity projects across the country.