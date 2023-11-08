You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 11 08Article 1877324

Entertainment of Wednesday, 8 November 2023

Disclaimer

Source: Alexander Fifi Abaka, Contributor

2023 Eastern Music Awards nominations released

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Nominees for the 2023 Eastern Music Awards Nominees for the 2023 Eastern Music Awards

The Eastern Music Awards, a prestigious awards ceremony celebrating music talent from the Eastern region of Ghana, has announced its nominations for the 2023 edition.

The nominations were revealed during a special event broadcasted on Bryt TV, a popular television channel in Ghana.

The Eastern Music Awards has become a significant platform for recognizing and honoring the efforts of talented musicians, producers, songwriters, and other industry professionals from the region.

The awards showcase a diverse range of genres, including Highlife, Hiplife, Gospel, Afrobeat, and many more.

This year's nominations reflect the vibrant music scene in the Eastern region, with various artists receiving recognition across multiple categories.

Some of the notable categories include Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best New Artist, and Album of the Year.

Fans and industry experts alike eagerly await the announcement of winners during the main award ceremony, which is scheduled to take place later in the year. The event will be a grand celebration of Eastern music, featuring live performances, special guest appearances, and memorable moments.

The Eastern Music Awards have been instrumental in promoting and supporting the Eastern music industry, offering a platform for emerging artists to showcase their talent and gain recognition.

The awards also serve as a motivation for established artists to continue pushing boundaries and creating exceptional music.

With the nominations unveiled, several people are thrilled to witness the upcoming Eastern Music Awards.

Music lovers are looking forward to witnessing the best of the Eastern Region's music talent being honored and celebrated on Bryt TV, making it a truly unforgettable experience for all.

The main event comes off on Saturday, December 9, 2023, in Koforidua at the Center for National Culture (CNC)

List of nominees and categories:

Hip Life Song Of The Year

Alepke – Koo Ntakra

The Prophecy – Ayowa Kwame

Daben – Yaw Bee

All Correct Sir – Gyanesis

Date Rush – K.Joe


Hip Hop Song Of The Year:

Sad People – Rany Dopesongz

Opono Hini Me – Katkiz

Trap Life – Stone Gee

Obiaa Maame Ada – Koo Ntakra

Happy Man – Tee Rhyme Ft Amerado

Boys Nafeeli – Sharpgyal

Go Away – Real Longation

Obra – Khofi Tonda

Pressure – Jonney Khay Ft Katkiz X Sean Khare


Hip Hop/ Hip Life Act of the Year:

Real Longation

Koo Ntakra

Tee Rhyme

Katkiz

Sharpgyal

Ayowa Kwame


Afro-Pop Song of the Year:

Kolo – 2khay

Only You – Andy Max

Backside – Kali Ju

This That – King Maaga Ft Lasmid

Ride Or Die – Koo Ntakra Ft Kurl Songx

Parachuta – Ptenz

Nobody – Rhyims

Money – Jay Baba

Lonely – Sillla

My Baby – Tiini Ft Raymond Burna


Afro Pop Act of the Year:

Ptenz

King Maaga

Rhyims

Andy Max

Sillla

Jay Baba


High Life Song of the Year:

Daasebre Nana Kwaku Boateng Iii – Atta Ghanaboy

Hold Am Tight – C Clark Ft Cryxtal De Uniq

Bra – Dassebreba Kwame Ft Ekow Marvel

Broken Heart – Koo Kyei Ft Ekow Marvel X Kwame Nkansah

Mobrowa – Koo Ntakra

Gye Wani – Konana Ft Obour Ko

Be Kind – Kojo Kinn

Super Man – Stone Gee

Matwe Ama Wo – Wana Plata


Highlife Act of the Year:

Stonegee

Dassebreba Kwame

Atta Ghana Boy

Konana

C.Clark

Koo Kyei

Kojo Kinn


Eastsyde Song of the Year:

Daben – Boy Tee Ft Dosty

Bra – Dassebreba Kwame Ft Ekow Marvel

Party On The Hills – Pabs Official Ft Kwame Nkansah

Parachuta – Ptenz

Ago Choose You – Real Longation

Shito – Sly Pee

Superman – Stone Gee

Control (Rmx) – Tiini Ft D. Cryme X Raymond

Obiaa Maame Ada – Koo Ntakra Ft Kasapa

Gospel Song of the Year:

M’aseda – Abena Anuonyam

Tumi Wura – Alvin David

The Omnipotent (Live) – Eme B

I Made It – Kobby Bless

Dagon B3hwe Ase – Ladymatt

Mey3 Nhyira – Nhyiraba Prince

Jesus Is Coming – Rev. Jesuba

M’aseda – Trixie Domena

Gospel Act of the Year:

Abena Anuonyam

Emeb

Alvin David

Nhyiraba Prince

Rev. Jesuba

Kobby Bless

Ladymatt

Trixie Domena

Reggae Dancehall Song of the Year:

Flight Mode – Adi Palmer

Yi Wani (Cherish) – Dread Shazzah

June July Love – Raemix Gh

She Bad – Sillla

Shito – Sly Pee

Obra – Turf Killa

Reggae/ Dancehall Act of the Year:

Sly Pee

Tuff Killa

Dread Shazzah

Sillla

Adi Palmer

Best Group of the Year:

2khay

Gyanesis


Best Pub/ Night Club of the Year:

Countryside Pub

Park N Pork

Promoter of the Year:

Caring Diggy

Dj Iyke

Kingsnationgh

King Richy

Kumi Kasa

Oda Citizen

Eastern International Act of the Year:

Annor

Atta Ghanaboy

Dreamz

Emeb

Enoch Boateng

Jay Baba

Sillla

Bekey Mills


Female Vocalist of the Year:

Eme B – The Omnipotent (Live)

Sillla – Lonely

Trixie Domena – M’aseda


Male Vocalist of the Year:


Alvin David – Tumi Wura

King Maaga – This That

Ptenz – Parachuta

Rev. Jesuba – Jesus Is Coming

Rhyims – Nobody

Nhyiraba Prince – Mey3 Nhyira


Best Collaboration of the Year:

Your Boss – Boytee Ft Yaw Monies

Hold Am Tight – C.Clark Ft Cryxtal De Uniq

Bra – Dassebreba Kwame Ft Ekow Marvel

Broken Heart – Koo Kyei Ft Ekow Marvel X Kwame Nkansah

Obiaa Maame Ada – Koo Ntakra Ft Kasapa

Eastern We Dey – Kwasi Boadi Ft Tee Rhyme, Koo Ntakra, Mrr Nice, Soulbeck

Happy Man – Tee Rhyme Ft Amerado

Control (Rmx) – Tiini Ft D. Cryme X Raymond

This That – King Maaga Ft Lasmid


Rap Act of the Year:

2hype Kaytee – Bite 3 (The Oracle)

Boytee – Daben

El Kojo – Dare

Tee Rhyme – Boo (Tooli Ep. 1)

Koo Ntakra – Obiaa Maame Ada

Tiini – Control (Rmx)

Phrings Icon – Nightmare


Campus Act of the Year:

Adi Palmer – Flight Mode

Kay Century – Anokyewaa

Yaw Bee – Daben

Album/ Ep of the Year:

I Have Arrived (Ep) – Tiini

Highlife Resurrect (Album) – Konana X Obour Ko

Jumapo To Accra (Album) – Koo Ntakra

Bob Marley (Ep) – Raemix Gh

She Lives On (Ep) – Real Longation

Made In Kwahu (Album) – Pabs Official


Music Video of the Year:


Annor Ft Aspy – Sika

Abena Anuonyam – M’aseda

Dassebreba Kwame Ft Ekow Marvel – Bra

Eme B – Miracle God

Ko7 – No Fake

Kofi Friday – Sing My Name

Koo Kyei Ft Ekow Marvel X Kwame Nkansah – Broken Heart

Konana X Obour Ko – Gye Wani

Koo Ntakra Ft Kasapa – Obiaa Maame Ada


Video Director of the Year:


Dexter Brains – Miracle God By Eme B

Dpm Films – Broken Heart By Koo Kyei Ft Ekow Marvel X Kwame Nkansah

Eni Baid – Bo Fake By Ko7

Dpm Films – Obiaa Maame Ada By Koo Ntakra Ft Kasapa

Richard Amoako – Gye Wani By Konana X Obour Ko

Kojo Myles – Sing My Name By Kofi Friday

Kkb Multimedia Concept – M’aseda By Abena Anuonyam

Soba – Bra By Dassebreba Kwame Ft Wkow Marvel

Sniper Mikxz – Sika By Annor Ft Aspy


Sound Engineer of the Year:


Angel Pee – Hold Am Tight By C.Clark

Cybee – Ago Chooseu By Real Longation

K.Joe Beatz – Date Rush By K.Joe

Mensbeatz – No Fake By Ko7

Emmakay Beatz – Happy Man By Tee Rhyme

Lighter Wan Beatz – S3k3 By Selection Gh


Music Producer of the Year:


Mensbeatz – No Fake By Ko7

Emmakay – Happy Man By Tee Rhyme

K.Joe Beatz – Superman By Stone Gee

Dna – Boys Nafeeli By Sharp Gyal

Qholabeatz – Opono Hini Me By Katkiz

Cybee – Nobody By Rhyims


Songwriter of the Year:

Atta Ghana Boy – Daasebre Nana Kwaku Boateng Iii

Dassebreba Kwame – Bra Ft Ekow Marvel

Eme B – The Omnipotent (Live)

Katkiz – Opono Hini Me

Ko7 – No Fake

Kojo Kinn – Be Kind

Koo Ntakra – Mobrowa

Rany Dopesongz – Sad People

Rev. Jesuba – Jesus Is Coming

Stone Gee – Superman


Most Promising Act of the Year:

2khay

Andy Max

Gyanesis

Kofi Friday

Khofi Tonda

Kweku Alrhyte

Ptenz

Rhyims

Selection Gh

Sillla

Trixie Domena


Artist of the Year:

Tiini

Stone Gee

Tee Rhyme

Koo Ntakra

Nhyiraba Prince

Sly Pee

Ko7

King Maaga


Ghana's Most Viral Song of the Year:

King Promise - Terminator

Nacee - Aseda

Stonebowy - Into The Future

Black Sherif - Soja

Kuami Eugene - Single

Ewura Abena - This Far

Piesie Esther - Wayε Me Yie (All-Stars Rendition)

Olivetheboy - Good Sin




Stonebowy

Piesie Esther

Black Sheriff

King Promise

Camidoh

Amerado

Eastern Pride of the Year:

Kuami Eugene

Kidi

Medikal

Wendy Shay

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment