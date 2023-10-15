2023 EMY Africa Awards: Full list of winners

Entertainment of Sunday, 15 October 2023

This year’s edition of the Exclusive Men of The Year (EMY Africa) Awards was held on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at the Grand Arena, International Conference Centre.



The night was full of glitz as winners and participants from Ghana and Nigeria appeared on the red carpet in their best and beautiful outfits and delivered powerful speeches after receiving their awards.



Known to be one of the prestigious awards held, many Ghanaian celebrities, including musicians, footballers, actresses, businessmen, and women came together to celebrate well-deserving awardees.



Among the 2023 EMY Africa awards winners of the 8th year edition from Ghana are Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Kudus, media personality Berla Mundi, and actor Bill Asamoah.



Below is the list of winners at the 2023 EMY Africa Awards



• Man of the Year – Music - Black Sherif



• Actor of the Year - Bill Asamoah



• Creative and Support Arts Award - Ibrahim Mahama



• Young Achiever (Female) Award - Berla Mundi



• Man of the Year – Sports - Mohammed Kudus



• Continental Icon Award – Asamoah Gyan





PAV Ansah Communicator Award



Erastus Asare Donkor



• Man of the Year - Mr Alex Apau Dadey



• Man of the Year – Business Magnate Award – Dr James Orleans-Lindsay



• Special Recognition Award For Being The Foremost Cultural Ambassador Between Ghana And Nigeria - Chief Dele Momodu



• Special Recognition Award As An Authority In Branding And A Leading Advocate For A Brand-Led African Renaissance - Thebeetsile Kgosi Ikalafeng



• Young Achiever (Male) – Mr Eazi



• Settler Award – Rayan Sharara (Orca Deco)



• Brand of the Year – Zeepay Ghana Limited



• Youth Change Maker Award - Hamza Haki El Kharroubi



• Man of Style Award – Nana Sarfo (Savile Row)



• Green Corporate Star Award – The Good Roll Africa



• Group of the Year – Lions Club International



• Woman of the Year Award – Beatrice Agyemang



• Media Excellence Award – Tajuddeen Adepetu



• Designer of the Year – Jay Ray Ghartey



• Man of Courage Award - Cobhams Asuquo



• Lifetime Achievement Award - Ablade Glover



• Guardian Award - Fred Swaniker



• Humanitarian Award – Kavuma Dauda (Founder, Ghetto Kids)



• Man of the Year - Technology Award - Olugbenga Agboola



• Asclepian Award (Health) - Dr. Abdulai Fadilu Rahman



• Discovery of the Year Award – Mohammed Kudus



The EMY Africa Awards is held annually to honor personalities who have demonstrated good values, distinguished themselves in their diverse fields of endeavor, and are committed to societal progress.



