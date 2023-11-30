2023 Culturefest GH to be held on December 16

Entertainment of Thursday, 30 November 2023

Culturefest GH, an initiative that seeks to promote the indigenous and diverse culture of Ghanaian society, will be held this December.



Scheduled for Saturday, December 16, the event seeks to tap into the frenzy and excitement that characterize the Christmas period to promote and sensitize Ghanaians as well as foreigners about the unique practises that form the bedrock of the lasting peace and development enjoyed in the country.



The ‘Beyond The Return' program offers a platform to enjoy the tribal dances and other features of the various ethnic groups that make up Ghana’s 16 administrative regions.



Find details about the event below



Theme : Showcasing Strength in our Diversity, National Cohesion and Development through different areas of our rich Culture.



Our Unique Cultural Heritage is an enviable wealth of resources handed over to us by our great Ancestors. Throughout the world, culture has several meanings which are true for Ghana. Every ethnic group has a story to tell through their culture. Our culture, to a very large extent, depicts our sorrows, fears, happiness, and the warrior within us.



December in GH offers you the most memorable moments in Ghana. This includes the maiden edition of Culturefest GH ( a sequel to an event organized on January 1 2023 dubbed Tribefest, which focused primarily on tribal dances from the 16 regions of Ghana).



Culturefest GH seeks to level up the euphoria by showcasing the tribal dance, music, food, fashion, royalty, tradition, history, education, business, and overall Ghanaian culture in a one-stop shop.



Attendees will be offered an intimate one-on-one interaction with tribes they found most fascinating, learn cultural choreography, learn about various foods, fashion, royalty and tradition, and partake in a memorable photo-shoot session.

Major Traditional artistes and Poets will be performing live at the event as well as featured special guests. All activities offered will be done to mark the birth of CULTUREFEST GH. Your moment is here to be part of history!



Under the auspices of Experience Ghana agenda for a decade of *"African Renaissance"*, this festival is a Beyond the Return celebration you don't want to miss! Please join us on Saturday, 16th, December, 2023 to showcase Ghana's unique culture to the world.

