2023 BET Awards Winners: Full list

Entertainment of Monday, 26 June 2023

Source: billboard.com

The 2023 BET Awards are a wrap!



Six awards were given out on Sunday night’s (June 25) telecast, with Latto accepting best female hip-hop artist and Coco Jones accepting best new artist in person. Teyana Taylor‘s mother, Nikki, accepted her daughter’s award and even called her up via FaceTime during the broadcast to let her know she won video director of the year.



In the 15 non-televised awards, there were two high-profile ties: Beyoncé’s Renaissance and SZA’s SOS tied for album of the year, while Chris Brown and Usher tied for best male R&B/pop artist.



See who took home awards at the 2023 BET Awards below.



Album of the Year

Anyways, Life’s Great, GloRilla

Breezy, Chris Brown

God Did, DJ Khaled

Her Loss, Drake & 21 Savage

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar

WINNER (TIE): Renaissance, Beyoncé

WINNER (TIE): SOS, SZA



Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Beyoncé

Coco Jones

H.E.R.

Lizzo

WINNER: SZA

Tems



Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Blxst

Brent Faiyaz

Burna Boy

WINNER (TIE): Chris Brown

Drake

The Weeknd

WINNER (TIE): Usher



Best Group

City Girls

WINNER: Drake & 21 Savage

Dvsn

FLO

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

Quavo & Takeoff

Wanmor



Best Collaboration

“Big Energy (Remix),” Latto & Mariah Carey feat. DJ Khaled

“Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2,” Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice

“Call Me Every Day,” Chris Brown feat. Wizkid

“Can’t Stop Won’t Stop,” King Combs feat. Kodak Black

“Creepin’,” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage

“F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” Hitkidd & GloRilla

“Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla & Cardi B

WINNER: “Wait For U,” Future feat. Drake & Tems



Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

GloRilla

Ice Spice

WINNER: Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj



Best Male Hip Hop Artist

21 Savage

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby



Video of the Year

“We (Warm Embrace),” Chris Brown

“2 Million Up,” Peezy, Jeezy & Real Boston Richey feat. Rob49

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“First Class,” Harlow

WINNER: “Kill Bill,” SZA

“Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla & Cardi B



Video Director of the Year

A$AP Rocky for AWGE

Benny Boom

Burna Boy

Cole Bennett

Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Director X

WINNER: Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor



Best New Artist

Ambré

WINNER: Coco Jones

Doechii

FLO

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Lola Brooke



Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

WINNER: “Bless Me,” Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

“Finished (Live),” Tamela Mann

“I’ve Got Joy,” CeCe Winans

“Kingdom,” Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin feat. Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore

“New,” Tye Tribbett

“One Moment From Glory,” Yolanda Adams

“The Better Benediction (Pt.2),” PJ Morton feat. Lisa Knowles-Smith, Le’andria Johnson, Keke Wyatt, Kierra Sheard & Tasha Cobbs Leonard



Viewer’s Choice Award

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

WINNER: “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

“First Class,” Jack Harlow

“Jimmy Cooks,” Drake feat 21 Savage

“Kill Bill,” SZA

“Last Last,” Burna Boy

“Super Freaky Girl,” Nicki Minaj

“Wait For U,” Future feat. Drake & Tems



Best International Act

Aya Nakamura (France)

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

WINNER: Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Central Cee (UK)

Ella Mai (UK)

Ko (South Africa)

L7nnon (Brazil)

Stormzy (UK)

Tiakola (France)

Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)



Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

Asake (Nigeria)

Camidoh (Ghana)

Flo (UK)

WINNER: Libianca (Cameroon)

Maureen (France)

MC Ryan SP (Brazil)

Pabi Cooper (South Africa)

Raye (UK)

Werenoi (France)



BET Her

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2,” Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice

WINNER: “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

“Her,” Megan Thee Stallion

“Lift Me Up,” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From And Inspired By – Rihanna & Ludwig Göransson

“Players,” Coi Leray

“Special,” Lizzo



Best Movie

WINNER: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Creed 3

Emancipation

Nope

The Woman King

Till

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody



Best Actor

Amin Joseph

Brian Tyree Henry

WINNER: Damson Idris

Daniel Kaluuya

Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr.

Donald Glover

Michael B. Jordan



Best Actress

WINNER: Angela Bassett

Coco Jones

Janelle James

Janelle Monáe

Keke Palmer

Viola Davis

Zendaya



Youngstars Award

Akira Akbar

Alaya High

Demi Singleton

Genesis Denise

WINNER: Marsai Martin

Thaddeus J. Mixson

Young Dylan



Sportswoman of the Year Award

Alexis Morris

Allyson Felix

WINNER: Angel Reese

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Sha’carri Richardson



Sportsman of the Year Award

Aaron Judge

Bubba Wallace

Gervonta Davis

WINNER: Jalen Hurts

Lebron James

Patrick Mahomes

Stephen Curry



Watch the video below:











