2022 most controversial celebrities

Entertainment of Saturday, 31 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A number of celebrities swam in controversies in 2022 courting conversations on both traditional and social media platforms.



Some, far more consequential than others, these individuals kept netizens at the edges of their seats with mind-blowing controversies.



They made headlines for all the wrong reasons: feuds, stunts, serving jail terms, and so on.



For some, their limelight faded and people moved on to the next big story, but for others, these problematic headlines continue to ruin their reputations.



To remind you of the top celebrity dramas in 2022, GhanaWeb has rounded up a list of the most controversial celebrities and how they’ve broken the internet.



Checkout the list below:



Afia Schwarzenegger



2022 has witnessed back-to-back controversies from the Ghanaian socialite.



Arguably one of the top controversial celebrities in Ghana, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger, has served blazing hot controversies on social media.



Not a single day passes without Afia Schwarzenegger being caught up in headlines for the wrong reasons.



From numerous social media feuds to confrontations, Afia has fed the internet with intense drama and controversy this year.













Shatta Wale



Touted as the father of all controversies in Ghana, Shatta Wale trends every year, mostly for the wrong reasons and this year was no exception.



The Dancehall artiste has been involved in a series of scandals. He landed in prison and in some cases, evoked backlash on social media.



From stunts to countless feuds and drama, Shatta has dominated the social media space this year with his numerous social media controversies, with one instance of him being involved in a physical confrontation.











Not forgetting that he leaves a mark of controversy on every platform he shows up on.





Abena Korkor



Perhaps driven by an intense sex appeal, Abena Korkor has made headlines in 2022 with her usual announcement of influential men she claims to have slept with.



2022 witnessed her famous name-dropping spree of suitors she allegedly was sexually involved with.



Asides from her sexual escapades and viral nude pictures, she is noted for making bold public statements and accusations, some of which have landed her in the grips of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).





Empress Gifty



Being the only Gospel musician on this list, Empress Gifty made headlines mostly for the wrong reasons in 2022.



From issues relating to inappropriate dressing, to mounting secular stages and making bold statements on social media, the Gospel singer countlessly trended in 2022 but she appeared unperturbed.





Efia Odo



All through 2022, Efia Odo has trended on social media for various reasons, particularly, for constantly going half-naked on the gram.



Asides from what some consider a bizarre style of dressing, Efia Odo is an avid campaigner against a series of government policies, a situation which has landed her in trouble several times.



It is no secret that Efia Odo trends whenever she attends an event and this is mostly because of her what some have described as a sexually-suggestive and weird manner of dressing, which usually becomes the talk of town.



Bullgod



The outspoken artiste manager is noted for his fearless and bold public statements, some of which have landed him in police custody a number of times.



2022 hasn’t been any different as he has been caught up in a series of controversies, including issues that emanated from his fallout with his artiste, Shatta Wale.



Zionfelix



Controversies surrounding Zionfelix's entanglement with two women with whom he has two kids made him a subject of discussion all year round.



Zionfelix made headlines with the series of dramas associated with impregnating two women and the rivalry that they came along with.



Minalyn, Zionfelix's first fiance cum 'baby mama reportedly parted ways with the blogger following allegations that the latter's parents were not in support of their union.



This according to reports, has paved way for Zionfelix's second baby mama, Erica, to settle as his main 'chick'.



Also, it has been alleged that Erica has been secretly engaged to the blogger.



Nana Tonardo



Nana Tonardo’s feud with Afia Schwarzenegger could project him to the top of the list of controversial male celebrities in 2022.



Tonardo activated the feud sometime in March 2022 after Afia Schwarzenegger’s father’s funeral and has been on to date.



Nana Tornado’s fight against Afia Schwarzenegger has been characterized by a series of heated banters involving wild allegations on social media, trolls, and so on.



EB/BB