2022 Party in the Park: Shatta Wale explains absenteeism

Entertainment of Thursday, 13 October 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Shatta Movement boss, singer and record producer Shatta Wale has finally revealed why he was absent from the 2022 Party in the Park held in the United Kingdom.



According to the singer and record producer, he had a misunderstanding with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the event organiser, Akwaaba Group, Dennis Tawiah.



Shatta Wale had expressed desire to be the sole performer for the event to highlight his Gift of God (GoG) album.



Mr Tawiah had not granted the request.



“I was in America, and I called Dennis and told him that they’ve done Party in the Park for the past years, but they haven’t done any special edition. So I’m about to launch my Gift of God (GOG) album, and I want you guys to make a special edition for me,” the SM boss said.



“This year’s Party in the Park should be Shatta Wale alone. Yes, me alone as the only musician,” Shatta Wale proposed.



In his interview with Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana, he also disclosed he had also mentioned to Akwaaba Group CEO that his performance was going to be free of charge.



“I told him that this show that we are about to organise, I want him to take all the proceeds. I don’t need money. But just organise this thing for me so well so I can come with my team and perform,” the ‘On God’ hitmaker said.



Shatta Wale was later disappointed to see the official flyer for the event advertising other artistes to perform with him.



Since that went contrary to his proposed plan, he says he decided to charge a performance fee of GBP 100,000.



“The day I was supposed to fly, I told him, Dennis, if you want me to come, then you have to give me £100,000,” he explained.