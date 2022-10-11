2022 Ghana DJ Awards nominees announced

Entertainment of Tuesday, 11 October 2022

Source: David Quaye

Merqury Republic, organizers of the annual Ghana DJ Awards, have announced the nominees of the 10th edition of the ceremony which is scheduled to take place on November 5, 2022, at the Silver Star Towers in Accra. The awards ceremony which is regarded as Africa’s biggest DJ event will honor nominees across 28 categories.



Never Carry Last hitmaker, and winner of the 2021 Ghana DJ Awards “Best DJ Of The Year,” DJ Vyrusky, leads this year’s nominations with an impressive 7 nods. DJ Vyrusky’s 7 nominations include ‘Afrobeats/Hiplife DJ Of The Year,’ ‘Best DJ – Southern Zone,’ and two nominations in the ‘Artist DJ of the Year,’ and ‘Mixtape Of The Year’ categories. Significantly, Vyrusky makes history, with five consecutive ‘Best DJ Of The Year’ nominations, winning four.



DJ Mic Smith, another 2021 ‘Best DJ Of The Year’ nominee, takes second place with an impressive 6 nods. DJ Sly, who performed at the 2021 show, got 4 nods

Other notable nominations include DJ Coleda, who received a nomination in the ‘Best Scratch DJ Of The Year’ category.

Additionally, ‘Best Discovery Of The Year’ Award nominees include DJ Thinking, DJ Amoanic, Wireless DJ, DJ Kezz, DJ 31st, and DJ Famous.



“Best International DJ” is a category that will recognize DJs from around the world who add Ghana music to their sets, with nominees from USA, UK, Belgium and for the first time ever, two nominees from The Netherlands.



Find full list of the nominees below

DJ/ARTIST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

DJ Breezy/Stonebwoy/Mugees – Outside

DJ Sly King/Eddy Kenzo – Piano

DJ Vyrusky/Kuami Eugene/Adina – All Correct

DJ Mic Smith/Ofori Amponsah – Otoolege

DJ Faculty/Netty/Yaw Blvck – H.O.E

DJ Ohemaa Woyegye/King Jerry – Hustler



DISCOVERY OF THE YEAR

DJ Thinking

DJ Amoanic

Wireless DJ

DJ Kezz

DJ 31st

DJ Famous



EVENT DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Toyor – Turn on deck

DJ Vyrusky – Guinness Bright House

DJ Aroma – Detty Rave

DJ K Crakk – Rapperholic

DJ Sly King – Sege Fest

DJ Mic Smith – DTB Tour

DJ Lord – Go Hard Experience



ARTISTE DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Minor – R2Bees

DJ Xpliph – Mr Drew

DJ Vyrusky – Shatta Wale/Kidi/Kuami Eugene

DJ Justice – Stonebwoy

DJ Aroma – Mr Eazi

DJ Shiwaawa – Adina

DJ Mic Smith – Medikal

DJ MJ – Eno Barony



SCRATCH DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Abily

Master Q

DJ Rampage

DJ Coleda

DJ Nastro

DJ Mpesempese

DJ Obonke

DJ Thinking



MOBILE DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Page

DJ Toyor

DJ Adom

DJ Amachi

DJ Tyme

DJ Rampage

DJ Lord



MIXTAPE OF THE YEAR

Master Que – Feedback

DJ Vyrusky – King Kong

DJ Perbi – GWAAN 2022 Mix

DJ Ashmen – Ghana’s Independence Mixtape

DJ Spincho – Best Of Afro Pop

DJ Mic Smith – Micnanimous

DJ Loft – Afrovibes (imullar016)



VIDEO JOCKEY OF THE YEAR

DJ Legend

DJ Xpliph

DJ Cobby Rich

DJ Niiyo

DJ Aberga

DJ Successful



HYPEMAN/MC OF THE YEAR

DJ Quest

Mensa Jnr

Berima Sean Bills

Abeiku Sarkcess

MC Nana King

Kojo Manuel



FEMALE RADIO DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Lipsy – Breeze 90.9fm

DJ Blavo – Starr 103.5fm

DJ Ohemaa Woyegye – Angel FM

DJ Amoanic – Kingdom+ 101.9fm

DJ Coleda – Y 102.5fm

Ahbie Newness – Revival 99.3fm



MALE RADIO DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Abily – Life 94.3fm

Mr Kaxtro – Ultimate 106.9fm

DJ Loft – Y 107.9fm

DJ Wobete – Joy 99.7fm

DJ Slim – Radio One

DJ Ikon – Hitz FM

DJ Mingle – Citi FM



FEMALE DJ OF THE YEAR

The Masked DJ

DJ Nyce

Gal Dem DJ

DJ GHBoi

DJ MJ

DJ Ohemaa Woyegye

DJ Coleda



DJS’ SONG OF THE YEAR

Black Sherrif – Kweku the Traveler

Camidoh – Sugarcane (rmx)

Kidi X Tyga – Touch it

Kelvin Boy – Down Flat

Sarkodie – Non-Living Thing

D’Black featuring Gyakie – Sheege

Kuami Eugene – Take Away

DJ Azonto – Fa No Fam



PUB DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Floppy – The Cabin

DJ Cantona – 5 Star

DJ Wallpaper – Elite Bar

DJ Coleda – P2 Lounge

DJ ABK – Purple Pub

DJ Tyme – Level 3

DJ Mac Tonto – Superb Lounge

DJ Bone – De Element



NIGHT CLUB DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Neizer – Ace Tantra

DJ Aligation – Movenpick

DJ Solo – Club Onyx

DJ Replay – Portions

DJ Millzy – Twist Night Club

DJ KKrack – Twist Night Club



REGGAE/DANCEHALL DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Nature Won – Dofopa FM

King Lagazee – Asaase Radio

African Child – Vim FM

Natty Faya – Radio One

DJ Stone – Pluzz FM

Royal DJ Prince – Sungmaale FM

Kojo Kombolo – Radio Universe

Black Kobby – 3FM



AFROBEAT/HIPLIFE DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Loft

Mr Shark

DJ Vyrusky

DJ Wobete

Mr Kaxtro

DJ Ikon

DJ Slim

DJ Phletch



HIGHLIFE DJ OF THE YEAR

Mickey Darling – Peace FM

DJ Abeycious – Pure FM

Professor Wise – Pluzz FM

Oyokodehyie Kofi – Accra FM

DJ King – Radio One

Papa Bills – Hitz FM



GOSPEL DJ OF THE YEAR

K.O.K – Live FM

DJ Skinny – Home Radio

Nana Bonsu – Abusua FM

DJ Ogidi Brown – Nhyira FM7

Kojo Hanson – Peace FM

DJ Phletch – Okay FM



STUDENT DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Phantom – University Of Ghana

DJ Hercules – UDS, Wa

DJ Zico – UCC

DJ Bone – UDS, Tamale

Kelvin DJ – KNUST



BEST INTERNATIONAL DJ (Ghanaian)

DJ Abena – Belgium

DJ Zel – UK

DJ Mike Afro-Jam – Netherlands

DJ PC – USA

DJ Emsiflybokoe – Netherlands

DJ Akua – USA

Mix Masterberto – USA

DJ Bonsu – USA



BEST INTERNATIONAL DJ

DJ Neptune – Nigeria

Ms DSF – Nigeria

DJ 4Korners – Canada

DJames – UK

DJ Obi – Nigeria

DJ Zamani – UK



RECORD PROMOTER OF THE YEAR

DJ Ganj

Papa Bills

Mr Shark

DJ Slim

DJ Bridash

DJ Phletch



YOUNG DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Spices

DJ Guru



BEST DJ – NORTHERN ZONE

DJ Bone

DJ Tobile

DJ Ephya

DJ Emeris



BEST DJ – CENTRAL ZONE

DJ Floppy

DJ Aroma

Mr Kaxtro

Mr X

DJ Quest

DJ Slim



BEST DJ – SOUTHERN ZONE

DJ Mic Smith

DJ MJ

DJ Faculty

DJ Sly King

DJ Vyrusky

DJ Cyril



DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Faculty

DJ Sly King

DJ Vyrusky

DJ Mic Smith

DJ MJ

DJ Aroma