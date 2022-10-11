2022 Ghana DJ Awards nominees announced

Entertainment of Tuesday, 11 October 2022
Source: David Quaye
Merqury Republic, organizers of the annual Ghana DJ Awards, have announced the nominees of the 10th edition of the ceremony which is scheduled to take place on November 5, 2022, at the Silver Star Towers in Accra. The awards ceremony which is regarded as Africa’s biggest DJ event will honor nominees across 28 categories.
Never Carry Last hitmaker, and winner of the 2021 Ghana DJ Awards “Best DJ Of The Year,” DJ Vyrusky, leads this year’s nominations with an impressive 7 nods. DJ Vyrusky’s 7 nominations include ‘Afrobeats/Hiplife DJ Of The Year,’ ‘Best DJ – Southern Zone,’ and two nominations in the ‘Artist DJ of the Year,’ and ‘Mixtape Of The Year’ categories. Significantly, Vyrusky makes history, with five consecutive ‘Best DJ Of The Year’ nominations, winning four.
DJ Mic Smith, another 2021 ‘Best DJ Of The Year’ nominee, takes second place with an impressive 6 nods. DJ Sly, who performed at the 2021 show, got 4 nods
Other notable nominations include DJ Coleda, who received a nomination in the ‘Best Scratch DJ Of The Year’ category.
Additionally, ‘Best Discovery Of The Year’ Award nominees include DJ Thinking, DJ Amoanic, Wireless DJ, DJ Kezz, DJ 31st, and DJ Famous.
“Best International DJ” is a category that will recognize DJs from around the world who add Ghana music to their sets, with nominees from USA, UK, Belgium and for the first time ever, two nominees from The Netherlands.
Find full list of the nominees below
DJ/ARTIST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
DJ Breezy/Stonebwoy/Mugees – Outside
DJ Sly King/Eddy Kenzo – Piano
DJ Vyrusky/Kuami Eugene/Adina – All Correct
DJ Mic Smith/Ofori Amponsah – Otoolege
DJ Faculty/Netty/Yaw Blvck – H.O.E
DJ Ohemaa Woyegye/King Jerry – Hustler
DISCOVERY OF THE YEAR
DJ Thinking
DJ Amoanic
Wireless DJ
DJ Kezz
DJ 31st
DJ Famous
EVENT DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Toyor – Turn on deck
DJ Vyrusky – Guinness Bright House
DJ Aroma – Detty Rave
DJ K Crakk – Rapperholic
DJ Sly King – Sege Fest
DJ Mic Smith – DTB Tour
DJ Lord – Go Hard Experience
ARTISTE DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Minor – R2Bees
DJ Xpliph – Mr Drew
DJ Vyrusky – Shatta Wale/Kidi/Kuami Eugene
DJ Justice – Stonebwoy
DJ Aroma – Mr Eazi
DJ Shiwaawa – Adina
DJ Mic Smith – Medikal
DJ MJ – Eno Barony
SCRATCH DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Abily
Master Q
DJ Rampage
DJ Coleda
DJ Nastro
DJ Mpesempese
DJ Obonke
DJ Thinking
MOBILE DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Page
DJ Toyor
DJ Adom
DJ Amachi
DJ Tyme
DJ Rampage
DJ Lord
MIXTAPE OF THE YEAR
Master Que – Feedback
DJ Vyrusky – King Kong
DJ Perbi – GWAAN 2022 Mix
DJ Ashmen – Ghana’s Independence Mixtape
DJ Spincho – Best Of Afro Pop
DJ Mic Smith – Micnanimous
DJ Loft – Afrovibes (imullar016)
VIDEO JOCKEY OF THE YEAR
DJ Legend
DJ Xpliph
DJ Cobby Rich
DJ Niiyo
DJ Aberga
DJ Successful
HYPEMAN/MC OF THE YEAR
DJ Quest
Mensa Jnr
Berima Sean Bills
Abeiku Sarkcess
MC Nana King
Kojo Manuel
FEMALE RADIO DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Lipsy – Breeze 90.9fm
DJ Blavo – Starr 103.5fm
DJ Ohemaa Woyegye – Angel FM
DJ Amoanic – Kingdom+ 101.9fm
DJ Coleda – Y 102.5fm
Ahbie Newness – Revival 99.3fm
MALE RADIO DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Abily – Life 94.3fm
Mr Kaxtro – Ultimate 106.9fm
DJ Loft – Y 107.9fm
DJ Wobete – Joy 99.7fm
DJ Slim – Radio One
DJ Ikon – Hitz FM
DJ Mingle – Citi FM
FEMALE DJ OF THE YEAR
The Masked DJ
DJ Nyce
Gal Dem DJ
DJ GHBoi
DJ MJ
DJ Ohemaa Woyegye
DJ Coleda
DJS’ SONG OF THE YEAR
Black Sherrif – Kweku the Traveler
Camidoh – Sugarcane (rmx)
Kidi X Tyga – Touch it
Kelvin Boy – Down Flat
Sarkodie – Non-Living Thing
D’Black featuring Gyakie – Sheege
Kuami Eugene – Take Away
DJ Azonto – Fa No Fam
PUB DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Floppy – The Cabin
DJ Cantona – 5 Star
DJ Wallpaper – Elite Bar
DJ Coleda – P2 Lounge
DJ ABK – Purple Pub
DJ Tyme – Level 3
DJ Mac Tonto – Superb Lounge
DJ Bone – De Element
NIGHT CLUB DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Neizer – Ace Tantra
DJ Aligation – Movenpick
DJ Solo – Club Onyx
DJ Replay – Portions
DJ Millzy – Twist Night Club
DJ KKrack – Twist Night Club
REGGAE/DANCEHALL DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Nature Won – Dofopa FM
King Lagazee – Asaase Radio
African Child – Vim FM
Natty Faya – Radio One
DJ Stone – Pluzz FM
Royal DJ Prince – Sungmaale FM
Kojo Kombolo – Radio Universe
Black Kobby – 3FM
AFROBEAT/HIPLIFE DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Loft
Mr Shark
DJ Vyrusky
DJ Wobete
Mr Kaxtro
DJ Ikon
DJ Slim
DJ Phletch
HIGHLIFE DJ OF THE YEAR
Mickey Darling – Peace FM
DJ Abeycious – Pure FM
Professor Wise – Pluzz FM
Oyokodehyie Kofi – Accra FM
DJ King – Radio One
Papa Bills – Hitz FM
GOSPEL DJ OF THE YEAR
K.O.K – Live FM
DJ Skinny – Home Radio
Nana Bonsu – Abusua FM
DJ Ogidi Brown – Nhyira FM7
Kojo Hanson – Peace FM
DJ Phletch – Okay FM
STUDENT DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Phantom – University Of Ghana
DJ Hercules – UDS, Wa
DJ Zico – UCC
DJ Bone – UDS, Tamale
Kelvin DJ – KNUST
BEST INTERNATIONAL DJ (Ghanaian)
DJ Abena – Belgium
DJ Zel – UK
DJ Mike Afro-Jam – Netherlands
DJ PC – USA
DJ Emsiflybokoe – Netherlands
DJ Akua – USA
Mix Masterberto – USA
DJ Bonsu – USA
BEST INTERNATIONAL DJ
DJ Neptune – Nigeria
Ms DSF – Nigeria
DJ 4Korners – Canada
DJames – UK
DJ Obi – Nigeria
DJ Zamani – UK
RECORD PROMOTER OF THE YEAR
DJ Ganj
Papa Bills
Mr Shark
DJ Slim
DJ Bridash
DJ Phletch
YOUNG DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Spices
DJ Guru
BEST DJ – NORTHERN ZONE
DJ Bone
DJ Tobile
DJ Ephya
DJ Emeris
BEST DJ – CENTRAL ZONE
DJ Floppy
DJ Aroma
Mr Kaxtro
Mr X
DJ Quest
DJ Slim
BEST DJ – SOUTHERN ZONE
DJ Mic Smith
DJ MJ
DJ Faculty
DJ Sly King
DJ Vyrusky
DJ Cyril
DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Faculty
DJ Sly King
DJ Vyrusky
DJ Mic Smith
DJ MJ
DJ Aroma