2022 Abba Father: Come in a white outfit to celebrate God's goodness - Diana Asamoah

Entertainment of Tuesday, 8 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Evangelist Diana Asamoah has asked the public to wear white outfits when coming for her yearly concert, ‘Abba Father’ taking place at the University of Professional Studies, (UPSA).



According to the gospel artiste in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb’s Paula Broni on Talkertainment, the event will take place on Sunday, November 13, 2022.



“This coming Sunday, dress in white, and come and let us praise, because from January till date, God has done well.



“He has given us life and protected us, so we are going to praise him for all that is happening on earth he still holds us,” she disclosed.



The 2022 worship and praise edition is dubbed 'The Glory Of His Presence: Engaging the Power of Praise and Worship for Victory'.



Top gospel musicians like Cecilia Marfo, Tagoe Sisters, DSP Kofi Sarpong, Brother Sammy, Celestine Donkor, and Ernest Opoku are gracing the event.



For the first time, the rate for the event is free, with the hopes that it will draw souls to Christ.







ADA/BOG