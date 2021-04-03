You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 04 03Article 1223227

Music of Saturday, 3 April 2021

Source: 3 News

2021 VGMAs: Tough contest in Best Highlife Song category

The nominations for the Best Highlife Song of the Year at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) have been released.

The category already presents one of the awards to be highly contested as it has songs by reigning artiste of the year Kuami Eugene and popular highlife artiste Kofi Kinaata nominated.

Enjoyment by KiDi, Posti Me by Akwaboah and Party by Sista Afia also made it into the category.

