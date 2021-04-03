You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 04 03Article 1223275

Music of Saturday, 3 April 2021

Source: 3 News

2021 VGMAs: Ras Kuuku’s Gye Diee up for Best Reggae/Dancehall Song

Reigning Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year Ras Kuuku has had his song ‘Gye Diee’ featuring MOG Music nominated for the Best Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year for this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

The nominations were released on Saturday, April 3 by organisers Charterhouse Productions.

Veteran Samini also had his Forever song nominated in the category with Adina Thembi’s Why and MzVee’s Sherrif making a strong representation.

