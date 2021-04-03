2021 VGMAs: Ras Kuuku’s Gye Diee up for Best Reggae/Dancehall Song

Music of Saturday, 3 April 2021
Source: 3 News
Reigning Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year Ras Kuuku has had his song ‘Gye Diee’ featuring MOG Music nominated for the Best Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year for this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).
The nominations were released on Saturday, April 3 by organisers Charterhouse Productions.
Veteran Samini also had his Forever song nominated in the category with Adina Thembi’s Why and MzVee’s Sherrif making a strong representation.
These are your nominees for Best Reggae/Dancehall song of the year.— #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) April 3, 2021
Who deserves to win this? #VGMA22 #VGMAonTV3 pic.twitter.com/l71bq1pLuq