2021 VGMAs: Controversial ‘Happy Day’ by Sarkodie nominated for Best Hiplife Song

Music of Saturday, 3 April 2021

Source: 3 News

The controversial song ‘Happy Day’ released by rapper Sarkodie ahead of the December 7 elections has gained nomination for this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).



Featuring reigning Artiste of the Year Kuami Eugene, the song stirred controversy upon its release as many considered it an endorsement for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



‘Happy Day’ was part of nominations for the Best Hiplife Song of the Year released on Saturday, April 3 by organisers of the music awards festival.



Also nominated in the category is ‘No Dulling’ by duo Keche, who featured Kuami Eugene as well.



