2021 VGMAs: Adina’s ‘WHY’ nominated for Reggae/Dancehall category again amidst criticisms

While the controversy over why Adina's 'WHY" was adjudged Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year at the just-ended 3Music Awards is yet to douse, the song has again earned a Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year nomination at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).



Adina battled it out with the likes of Stonebwoy, Samini, Larusso, MzVee to win the highly competitive category.



Her win was welcomed with criticisms across social media as some were of the view that that particular song, although nice, was not the biggest on the list.



The song is up for a nomination again; this time around, Adina finds herself competing with Samini, Ras Kuukuu, Laruso, Kofi Jamar, MzVee.



The list was announced on April 3, 2021.







