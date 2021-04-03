2021 VGMAs: Adelaide the Seer gets UNSUNG nomination

Entertainment of Saturday, 3 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Budding Ghanaian singer, ‘Adelaide the Seer’ has been nominated for the ‘Unsung’ category in the 2021 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).



Adelaide who is visually impaired but blessing the world with her singing talent is competing with the likes of Naana Blu, Oseikrom Sikaani, Malcolm Nuna, Kwame Yogot, Kobby Tuesday, and others.



The 25-year-old singer begun her music career when DopeNation featured her on a song titled 'Wire Me'.



She has since released another song titled "What a God" which also features the twin artistes currently acting as her managers.



One can recall that Adelaide during her appearance on UTV’s United Showbiz revealed how she has been looking for the slightest opportunity to advertise her music and also be recognized.



Well, this could be an opportunity for her to shine!



