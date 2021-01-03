Entertainment of Sunday, 3 January 2021

Source: My News GH

2021: Do things that will attract more prosperity into your life – Juliet Ibrahim advises

Actress Juliet Ibrahim

Actress and entrepreneur, Juliet Ibrahim has offered a word of advice to her fans and loved ones to start the year with.



In a series of messages, she prayed for her fan base that the “new Year bring actual change in you, not a recurrence of old habits in a new package. May you grow like wine, old but only better with time!”



She noted that protests and pandemics as setbacks for 2020 but expressed hope that better things will come.



“The year 2020 has been an unpredictable ride through the pandemic, protests, loss of loved-ones and many more difficulties that had made living life quite hard for people across the globe. But as we have made it into a new year, we all should accept the fact that with every passing year, one should leave behind the bad memories and mistakes."



"May this New Year bring actual change in you, not a recurrence of old habits in a new package. May you grow like wine, old but only better with time! Every year brings with it new opportunities to mould yourself into what you want to be. Life is the most interesting thing that will ever happen to you. Celebrate every day to the fullest!



“Cheers to health, happiness, and prosperity in 2021! Wishing you and your family a safe, healthy, and prosperous new year! #happynewyear2021 #happynewyear” she, added.





