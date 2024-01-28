2020 vs. 2024: Obour's performance in NPP parliamentary primaries

Entertainment of Saturday, 27 January 2024

Bice Osei Kufour (Obour), lost the Asante Akim South New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries for the second time with worse numbers than his earlier attempt.



The former president of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) succumbed to the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) Kwaku Asante-Boateng who is seeking a fourth term.



During Obour’s earlier bid in 2020, he gained 296 votes, while Mr. Asante-Boateng polled 360 votes, a 58-vote difference.



However, Obour remained optimistic about his chances, confident in his belief that it is time for the incumbent to give way to fresh ideas after three terms, Obour announced his intention to run again for the parliamentary position in 2023



Fast-forward to January 27, 2024, Asante Boateng emerged victorious with 522 votes, while Obour had only 280 votes—a 242-vote difference.



This leaves Obour with an 184 gap between 2020 and 2024.



Despite the disappointment, we wait to see if he would try again for a 3rd parliamentary candidature bid.



ID/BB



