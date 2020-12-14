Music of Monday, 14 December 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

‘2020 has been phenomenal for me’ – KiDi

Ghanaian Highlife singer, Dennis Nana Dwamena, popularly known as KiDi

KiDi is one of that new generation of artists like Kuami Eugene, or Joeboy and Rema from Nigeria, who has really been successful this year.



He has had hit songs this year including 'Enjoyment and 'Say Cheese' and speaks about how 2020 has been for him.



“2020 for me has been phenomenal, amazing. I know it’s hard to say with everything going on around the world, but I keep saying that with every dark cloud there’s always silver linings,” he said in an interview with BBC.



He added: “'Enjoyment' is so huge, 'Say Cheese' is so huge. I’m just happy to have a lot of hit songs because it means I’m doing something right, people are listening, people appreciate, when I step on stage they’re vibing with me, so it’s a blessing for me.”



'Say Cheese' was released in lockdown but that didn’t hurt it. It became a sensation on social media with people all over the world posting their videos to it.



"It’s not surprising that it hit the spot with the Insta generation, given the lyrics of the chorus: “Say cheese, take a picture, say cheese take a picture…”



Back in 2017, Davido jumped on his song 'Odo'



“That was only my second hit, and to have a global superstar like Davido jump on it, it took me from being just a kid that was coming up from Ghana to bring the kid to watch, because everyone was jamming to that song.”



But credit where credit is due, there’s a reason Davido wanted to collaborate; the kid did well. 'Odo' is a very fine song.

