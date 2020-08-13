Entertainment of Thursday, 13 August 2020

2020 VGMAs: I’ll win all categories that I’m in – MOG

Gospel singer, MOG

Ghanaian contemporary gospel singer, songwriter and a pastor, Nana Yaw Boakye, known by his stage name MOG, has said he will win all the four categories which he has been nominated in this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).



He told Giovani Caleb on the 3FM Drive Wednesday, August 12, 2020 that he believed he worked extra hard during the year under review, therefore he expects to win those awards.



In 2019, he won the Contemporary Gospel Song of the Year and currently he has been nominated in four different categories for the VGMAs.



“We are winning everything, all the four categories,” he told Giovani.





He further noted that even when the country was under lockdown following the coronavirus pandemic, he was still releasing songs.



“Just before the ban on social gathering, I was about to record my 5th album. We have been working on the songs even in the lockdown. We have one of the songs ready, we released it somewhere two weeks ago,” he said.



Explaining the secret behind his success, MOG revealed that he was consistent and also focused on the path that he had chosen as far as gospel music is concerned and that has paid off.



“If you really know the purpose of your calling and understand what you are doing, you will focus on what you are doing. Because even though sometimes it will not necessarily pay you, you get an experience that can never be taken away from you. And that experience is going to pay off sometime. So from Day One I stood my grounds.



“It didn’t come on a Silver Platter. There were a lot of requests to do secular music because I have the voice and the energy but I said no, this is what I wanted to do.



“Even though sometimes my church was not forthcoming financially, I knew that I was preparing myself for something that is greater. So, when the opportunity presented itself I was just ready for it and that is what has brought me this far.”





