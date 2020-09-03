Entertainment of Thursday, 3 September 2020

2020 VGMAs Artiste of the Year results: Diana Hamilton had more votes than Sarkodie

Sarkodie was tipped to win Artiste of the Year

Voting results of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2020 have been released by event statistician, KPMG few days after the ceremony was held.



From the bar chart, Kuami Eugene who won the Artiste of the Year polled 36% of the total votes cast.



Although some had expressed shock and argued that Sarkodie deserved the crown, the voting results show that the rapper was not next in line as he placed third.



Gospel musician Diana Hamilton had 26% while Sarkodie got 22%. Kofi Kinaata and Medikal had 14% and 2% respectively.



It is instructive to note that the Board has 30% votes, Academy has 30% while the General Public has 40%.



The VGMAs, organised by Charterhouse, was held over the weekend at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre.



The Industry Awards ceremony was held on Friday while the main event was held on Saturday.



