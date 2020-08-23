Entertainment of Sunday, 23 August 2020

Source: Richmond Amofa–Sarpong, Contributor

2020 UMB Ghana Tertiary Awards voting begins

Universal Merchant Bank Ghana Tertiary Awards is to empower the Youth of Africa

The 2020 Universal Merchant Bank Ghana Tertiary Awards Nominees Release came off on 13th, August, 2020 on Youth Empowerment TV Show. A Television content which belongs to the organizers (CrossMark Marketing) to empower the Youth of Africa to take up Leadership roles in the smooth administration of Continent.



Africa’s Biggest Students Festival, the Universal Merchant Bank Ghana Tertiary Awards, officially has out-doored the students who qualified for the 2020 Edition of the Universal Merchant Bank Ghana Tertiary Awards (The Seventh Edition). In an interview with the Executive Director of CrossMark Marketing, Mr. Richmond Amofa Sarpong after nominees’ announcement.



He disclosed that “98,000 students, Institutions and Individuals picked up this year’s nomination forms nationwide with only 600 of them qualifying.



The Ghana Tertiary Awards seeks to honor students, Institutions and Individuals whose lives have impacted our society positively through their contributions in their chosen field of work.



The awards scheme is the brainchild of CrossMark Marketing, a budding BTL Marketing Company with headline sponsorship from Universal Merchant Bank.



The official award plaque was also unveiled during the live telecast of the nominees release on Youth Empowerment TV Show. Mr. Richmond Amofa–Sarpong also added that “Nominees can vote by texting their Voting Code (s) to the short code 1736 on all networks or can call the office to purchase their Bulk Votes. The UMB Ghana Tertiary Awards has a market jurisdiction of over 380,000 students.



Young people enroll in universities to achieve academic excellence while in school University education in Ghana can be completed in a maximum of 4 years and a minimum of 2years.There are over 200 Tertiary Institutions both public and private in Ghana. These universities are spread across the major urban regions in Ghana.



Tertiary students are made up of both local and international students. Therefore they are exposed to all cultures. International students make up 3.2 percent of the total tertiary population in Ghana. Most young people feel a sense of liberation when they enter university. They finally have the freedom to create their own path and make their own decisions on their own. They are greatly influenced by peers, trends and social media.”



Abrantepa of GhanaWeb, Maame Serwah, Mc Kwesi Omega and Barikusu of Joy Prime are among the list of persons who have earned nominations at this year's edition.

