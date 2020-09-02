Entertainment of Wednesday, 2 September 2020

2020 NPP manifesto hopeless - Ola Micheal

Radio presenter Ola Michael

Vociferous showbiz pundit and movie producer Ola Micheal has described the 2020 manifesto of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) headed by President Nana Addo Darkwa Akufo-Addo as hopeless.



He believes the recently launched manifesto of the elephant party does not hold any peculiar content adding they have not track record to deliver their promises.



"It's hopeless," he described the 2020 NPP manifesto in an interview with Agyemang Prempeh on Power Entertainment on Power 97.9FM on Saturday 29 August 2020.



Prior to the 2016 elections, the NPP promised to revamp the industry by setting up ultra-modern theatres in the then nine regions excluding the Greater-Accra Region and also establish a Creative Arts Fund to care for creative artists in the country among other promises.



Barely four years into office, the NPP government is yet to fulfill these promises that won them the 2016 presidential election.



But in the recently launched NPP 2020 manifesto in Cape Coast, they promised to among other things build three music recording studios in the Greater Accra, Ashanti and Western Regions.



Also, they will as well build ultra-modern theaters across the country to support the movie industry.



In a conversation with Agyemang Prempeh on Saturday, Mr. Ola could not fathom why the governing New Patriotic Party would give fresh promises despite their inability to fulfill the previous ones.



Ola Micheal, who is a strong sympathizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said the Nana Akufo-Addo led-administration has failed the creative arts industry.



The erstwhile Public Relations Officer for the Film Producers Association of Ghana (FIPAG) stated emphatically that there's nothing new the NPP can do if reelected in the December 7 elections.





