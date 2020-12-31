Entertainment of Thursday, 31 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2020 M.anifestivities: Manifest performs with Kelvyn Boy

play videoKelvyn Boy and M.anifest performing at the 2020 Manifestivities

Rapper M.anifest on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, hosted the 2020 Edition of his annual Manifestivities at the East Legon.



Joined by several colleagues in the industry, M.anifest and his fellow artistes served patrons with thrilling performances throughout the night.



One of the acts who came through for the show was afro-pop star Kelvyn Boy who together with the host M.anifest, treated the fans to a performance of their songs including their co-featured projects.



The 2020 Manifestivities unlike the previous edition was scaled back due to COVID-19.



The event held at the Enclave Gardens inside East Legon was a hybrid of in-person and virtual.



Watch M.anifest and Kelvyn Boy perform together at the 2020 Manifestivities below:









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.