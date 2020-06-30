Entertainment of Tuesday, 30 June 2020

2020 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant launched

The journey to crown a new queen for Ghana’s most popular and authentic beauty pageant, Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) kicked off on Sunday night, 28th July 2020 with glamour, style, and class.



The very colourful launch event which was held at the studios of TV3 and telecast live on the network witnessed the official unveiling of all sixteen beautiful, eloquent and talented ladies to compete in this year’s GMB reality show.



Speaking at the event, the General Manager of Media General Television, Mr. Francis Doku said “culture is one of the most significant factors of development which is experienced through long-term growth and success. Culture provides the framework in which a community and a nation approaches and ultimately resolves internal issues that yield to long-term development and economic growth and we are proud to have provided the platform to express this over the years”.



Mr. Doku further stated that “we are back here to start another journey of choosing a new national cultural icon to take over from Central Region’s Ekua as Ghana’s Most Beautiful Queen in 2020. The theme for this year is Uniquely Ghanaian, Exceptionally African and we shall through these ladies show these qualities of our country and continent to the world”.



For the past 14 years, GMB has been the torchbearer when it comes to using beauty to project Ghanaian values and culture. GMB is a beauty pageant that educates Ghanaians and the global community about the various cultural values and heritage in the 16 regions of Ghana as well as promoting the agenda of development through culture and unity.



After weeks of scouting and auditioning prospective candidates, by celebrity judges Lydia Forson, Prince David Osei, Salma Mumin, and Adjetey Anang, 16 hopefuls were unveiled on Sunday to vie for this year’s crown.



The 16 beautiful contestants are Talata (Upper East Region), Maali (Upper West Region), Yennube (North East Region), Abiba (Savannah Region), and Zuzu (Northern Region). The others are Asaa (Bono East Region), Afia (Bono Region), Abena (Ahafo Region), Achiaa (Ashanti Region), Ofosua (Eastern Region), Adjoa (Western North Region), Efua (Western Region), and Afriyie (Central Region).

