2020 GMB achieved its objectives – Francis Doku

Francis Doku General Manager of TV3

The just-ended 2020 edition of the Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) event satisfied all the objectives set out by the organizers Mr Francis Doku General Manager of TV3 has said.



The event ended on Sunday September 20. Greater Accra Region’s Naa, (Naa Dedei Botchwey) was crowned the 2020 Ghana’s Most Beautiful winner.



The former student of Central University and the Ghana Institute of Journalism beat Ahafo Region’s Abena to the car, crown and GH¢2,000 more as she received a cheque for GH¢10,000 as her cash prize on Sunday, September 20.



Volta Region’s Kafui came third while Northern Region’s Zuzu was fourth. Upper East Region’s Talata and Central Region’s Afriyie were fifth and sixth respectively.



Mr Doku said after the event that “ It was a good show on Sunday night , we set out to give a very good entertainment to our studio audience , those on the premise watching on the screens and those in the executive theater watching on the screen and then our viewers in their homes or wherever they may be watching on television or watching on social media.



“It was meant to be as spectacular entertaining show which I believed we achieved as much as possible.



“Of course, there is always the issue of how you improve on what you did and so each event at Media General, TV3 we try to improve on what did previously.



“And so in subsequent ones ,I believe we will also do better than we did last night. Last night was very good. Most of the objectives that we set we achieved them , having a very good show and having a winner that everybody would accept.



“Of course there will be many people who would think that another person should have won and so they would have issues with that. But I think that given the parameters that we set, that is public voting and judges’ marks both helped to choose a worthy winner.”





