2020 GAWBOFEST comes off September 20

The Ghana Association of Writers Book Festival dubbed GAWBOFEST 2020 is scheduled to take place from Sunday, 20 to Monday, 21 September 2020, the President and National Executive Committee (NEC) has announced.



This year’s festival will be held on the major theme: “Empowering Ghana through reading” and sub-theme “Book Festivals under the era of COVID-19.”



The association noted that there will be a “workshop on writing for children, presentation on the functions/book registration of the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA)” on Day one of the book festival.



Day two of the festival on Monday, 21 September 2020 will include “Opening Ceremony (Virtual), Books Exhibition Stands (Physical) at PAWA House, Roman Ridge Accra, Panel discussion (Virtual).”



GAWBOFEST is geared towards bringing together various stakeholders in the book industry each year on September 21 which is marked as Founders Day in Ghana.



GAWBOFEST over the years has welcomed renowned writers, diplomats, members of parliament, personalities in the arts and creative industries, school pupils among others.



The festival has also featured activities such as “book readings, poetry recitals, storytelling, book signings, quizzes, cultural performances, brass band music, face painting, instant portrait drawing and graphic design.”





