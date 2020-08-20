Entertainment of Thursday, 20 August 2020

Source: Class FM

2020 Elections: Go out and vote - Edem tells youth

Hiplife artiste, Ayigbe Edem

Ghanaian hiplife artiste Ayigbe Edem has encouraged the Ghanaian youth to roll out in their numbers to vote in the forthcoming presidential and parliamentary elections in December.



The Volta Regime Music Group (VRMG) boss explained that voting is an important exercise which must be undertaken from “an informed place,” adding that by voting, the youth participate in decision-making.



Speaking to Prince Benjamin on Class91.3 FM’s Class Drive show on Wednesday, 19 August 2020, Edem said: “I will encourage everybody to vote because if you don't vote, you will be ruled by fools, so, you have to vote so that you know that you are part of the decision making process. So, go out and make sure that you vote.”



“Vote from an informed place. Don't vote from social media trends. Don’t vote from any other thing than an informed place,” he noted.



He also urged the youth to take the manifestoes of the various political parties in contention into consideration before casting their vote.



This, the ‘Nyedzilo’ hitmaker indicated, will enable them get a better understanding to inform their choices so as to ensure accountability.



“This year, all the young people, try and read the manifesto. Don't read excerpts on Twitter. Read the manifestoes of the two parties so that you can hold anybody accountable for what they say they will do for us,” he said.



Edem, born Denning Edem Hotor, is currently promoting his six-track ‘Mood Swings’ EP.



His current body of work has ‘Kpo’, ‘In Ghana’ featuring Efya, ‘Money’, ‘Chidi’, ‘Love You’ and ‘Efo Kodjo.’

