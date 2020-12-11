2020 Election: Nana Appiah Mensah congratulates President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo

Entertainment of Friday, 11 December 2020
Source: Ghana Crusader
CEO of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM1 has congratulated President Akufo-Addo for winning the 2020 presidential election.
The CEO of embattled gold dealership company Menzgold, took to his official Twitter page, posted a photo of President Akufo-Addo and NDC’s John Mahama and wrote;
“Congratulations to the NPP & the president-elect; H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo for a well-merited election. To the NDC & Ex prez John Mahama for giving great & exemplary accounts of yourselves. You’re all indeed great men of our land. We’re proud of you.#GhanaShallProsper“.
Congratulations to the NPP & the president-elect;H.E.Nana Akufo Addo for a well-merited https://t.co/sGqEMe4chd the NDC & Ex prez John Mahama for giving great & exemplary accounts of https://t.co/Bf4ems2Rki’re all indeed great men of our land.We’re proud of you.#GhanaShallProsper pic.twitter.com/DRlvXbyG8z— Nana Appiah Mensah (@nana_appiah_m) December 9, 2020
