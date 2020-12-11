You are here: HomeEntertainment2020 12 11Article 1130702

Entertainment of Friday, 11 December 2020

Source: Ghana Crusader

2020 Election: Nana Appiah Mensah congratulates President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo

Nana Appiah Mensah tweeted the congratulatory message via his social media Nana Appiah Mensah tweeted the congratulatory message via his social media

CEO of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM1 has congratulated President Akufo-Addo for winning the 2020 presidential election.

The CEO of embattled gold dealership company Menzgold, took to his official Twitter page, posted a photo of President Akufo-Addo and NDC’s John Mahama and wrote;

“Congratulations to the NPP & the president-elect; H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo for a well-merited election. To the NDC & Ex prez John Mahama for giving great & exemplary accounts of yourselves. You’re all indeed great men of our land. We’re proud of you.#GhanaShallProsper“.

