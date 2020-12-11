Entertainment of Friday, 11 December 2020

Source: Ghana Crusader

2020 Election: Nana Appiah Mensah congratulates President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo

Nana Appiah Mensah tweeted the congratulatory message via his social media

CEO of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM1 has congratulated President Akufo-Addo for winning the 2020 presidential election.



The CEO of embattled gold dealership company Menzgold, took to his official Twitter page, posted a photo of President Akufo-Addo and NDC’s John Mahama and wrote;



“Congratulations to the NPP & the president-elect; H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo for a well-merited election. To the NDC & Ex prez John Mahama for giving great & exemplary accounts of yourselves. You’re all indeed great men of our land. We’re proud of you.#GhanaShallProsper“.





