2-3 years rent advance is 'killing' a lot of Ghanaians - John Dumelo fumes

Entertainment of Wednesday, 31 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actor cum musician, John Dumelo, has lamented over the high cost of rent in Ghana which has deepened the owes of some individuals who are not financially stable.



According to him, the huge amount of money being charged by landlords as rent alone is not easy not to talk of demand for two years advance which has left some people in a worrying situation concerning their shelter.



He stated that it is high time authorities who are in charge of rent in Ghana take measures to curb the high cost of money charged as rent and the two-year advance demand that seems to be a norm in recent times.



“2-3 years Rent in advance is 'killing' a lot of Ghanaians…#rentinGhana” John Dumelo wrote on his X page and sighted by GhanaWeb.



When he asked his followers to share stories about their rent predicament in the country, one individual wrote, “ Young graduate gets a job in Accra and moves here…where is he/she going to gather all that money to pay rent? Accra rent for 2 years advance ranges from 3600 - 99999000000 GHC depending on the area.”



John Dumelo is the parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.



He is hoping to unseat the incumbent, Lydia Alhassan in the upcoming general elections to represent the constituency after his first bid foiled.



SB/NOQ



View the post below



