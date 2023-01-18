1993 babies, we turning 30 this year - Mercy Eke defends age

Entertainment of Wednesday, 18 January 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Big Brother Naija reality star and socialite, Mercy Eke has insisted that she is turning 30 this year, though she has been accused of age fraud by netizens.



A few days ago, Mercy showed her voter’s card which unfortunately revealed her age to be 32 years and not 29 years as she claims.



The star responded to a couple of trolls who came directly at her.



Her colleague, CeeC also shaded and accused her of telling lies about her age.



In a new post, Mercy stressed that she is turning 30 this year and not otherwise.



She described herself as a “1993 baby”.



She wrote: “1993 babies, we turning 30 this year.



"3rd level about to bang I can’t wait, what to do? I’m definitely having a baby"





