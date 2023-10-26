12 things that can cause baldness

LifeStyle of Thursday, 26 October 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Baldness, or hair loss, can be influenced by various factors, including genetics, but certain habits and lifestyle choices can also contribute to or accelerate hair loss.



Here are some habits that can cause or exacerbate baldness:



1. Poor nutrition: A diet lacking essential nutrients, such as iron, protein, and vitamins, can lead to hair loss. Nutrient deficiencies can weaken hair and make it more prone to falling out.



2. Stress: Chronic stress can trigger a condition called telogen effluvium, in which hair follicles prematurely enter the resting phase, leading to excessive hair shedding. Managing stress through relaxation techniques can help mitigate this.



3. Tight hairstyles: Wearing your hair in tight styles, such as tight ponytails, braids, or cornrows, can cause a type of hair loss called traction alopecia. This puts excessive strain on the hair follicles, leading to hair loss.



4. Excessive heat styling: Frequent use of hot styling tools like straighteners and curling irons can damage hair and make it more prone to breakage and hair loss.



5. Chemical hair treatments: Frequent use of harsh chemicals in hair treatments, such as perms, relaxers, and dyes, can weaken hair and contribute to hair loss.

Smoking: Smoking is associated with reduced blood flow to the hair follicles, which can lead to hair loss. It can also damage the hair shaft, making it more brittle.



6. Excessive alcohol consumption: Alcohol can dehydrate the body, which can affect the overall health of your hair. Chronic alcohol use can lead to nutritional deficiencies that may exacerbate hair loss.



7. Lack of sleep: Poor sleep can lead to increased stress and hormonal imbalances, both of which can contribute to hair loss.



8. Dandruff and scalp conditions: Scalp conditions like dandruff and psoriasis can lead to hair loss if left untreated. These conditions can disrupt the hair growth cycle.



9. Medication: Some medications have hair loss as a potential side effect. If you suspect your medication is causing hair loss, consult your healthcare provider for alternative options.



10. Lack of exercise: A sedentary lifestyle can lead to poor circulation, which can affect the health of your hair follicles. Regular exercise can help improve blood flow to the scalp.



11. Excessive UV exposure: Prolonged sun exposure without protection can damage hair and scalp. Sunburn on the scalp can lead to hair loss in some cases.



It's important to note that while these habits can contribute to hair loss, individual factors and genetics play a significant role.