11 facts about MohBad, the 27-year-old Nigerian artiste who has died

In a shocking turn of events, the music world has been left in mourning as the young and talented artist, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as MohBad, has reportedly passed away.



The news of his untimely demise of the Nigerian musician was officially announced via the social media account of music executive Ovie on Tuesday evening.



The passing of MohBad marks a somber moment in the music industry, as fans and fellow artists alike remember the talent and potential of this young artist.



Here are some key details about the late singer, MohBad:



1. Early life and birth: MohBad was born on June 8, 1996, in Lagos, Nigeria.



2. Age at passing: He tragically died at age 27.



3. Artistic identity: Professionally known as MohBad, he was a versatile artist who excelled as a rapper, singer, and songwriter hailing from Lagos.



4. Marlian Records: MohBad began his career under the banner of Naira Marley's "Marlian Records" before parting ways with the label in 2022.



5. Hit singles: He gained recognition for his chart-topping singles, including "Ponmo," "Feel Good," and the widely acclaimed "KPK (Ko Por Ke)" with producer Rexxie. The latter received three nominations at The Headies Awards in 2022.



6. Debut album: In the fourth quarter of 2020, MohBad released his debut album titled "Light EP," following the success of his viral hit "Ponmo," which featured Naira Marley and Lil Kesh.



7. Audiomack recognition: His musical prowess earned him a spot on Audiomack's prestigious list of the top 21 Afrobeat artists in 2021.



8. Recent work: In 2022, he released the track "Peace," produced by Rexxie.



9. Chart success: His music consistently performed well on TurnTable charts, with appearances in the top 50 in 2021 and the top 100 in 2022.



10. Legal troubles: In February 2022, MohBad, along with fellow artist Zinoleesky and four others, faced legal issues when they were apprehended by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for the possession of illegal substances such as MDMA and cannabis at their residence in Lekki, Lagos.



11. Allegations against Naira Marley: On October 5, 2022, MohBad made headlines when he accused singer Naira Marley of domestic violence, claiming that his former boss had ordered individuals to assault him.



