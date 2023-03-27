11 As and 2 B+s: Abeiku Santana shares academic transcript as he bags third masters degree

Entertainment of Monday, 27 March 2023

Media personality, Gilbert Aggrey alias Abeiku Santana has shared a copy of his academic transcript following his recent graduation with a Masters degree in Marketing Strategy from the University of Ghana Business School.



The transcript shower an impressive performance by the radio and TV presenter who bagged As in eleven out of the thirteen courses he undertook within two semesters.



His grades in the remaining two courses were B+.



“An investment in knowledge pays the best interest," he captioned his tweet with a quote by former US President, Benjamin Franklin.



Earlier, Abeiku had taken to his social media pages to heap praise on his wife for inspiring him into acquiring three masters degrees.



He said, "My wife is an encouragement and an inspiration. My wife got her master's degree even before I got my master's degree. She actually inspired me, but I decided to challenge her."



He went on to explain how his wife had played a significant role in his academic success. "She allowed me to finish it.



"In fact, she filled out the registration forms, paid for the registration fees and my fees, and made sure that I would go to school and study. She can wake me up or set an alarm for me to go and read and study."



Abeiku Santana expressed his gratitude to God for giving him a supportive partner who continually motivates him to strive for excellence.



He said, "I thank God for giving me a wonderful and beautiful partner who encourages me to strive for excellence."



In response to her husband's achievement, his wife congratulated him and expressed her pride in his accomplishments.



She said, "Congratulations; we are so proud of you. You've made us proud; you've made the average Ghanaian and all the family proud, and we love you so much."







