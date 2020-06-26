Entertainment of Friday, 26 June 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

10th RTP Awards: We have received a total of 1,962 record entries - Organizers

Big Events Ghana, organizers of the prestigious annual Radio and Television Personality (RTP) Awards have received up to 1,962 nominations filed from across the 16 regions of Ghana.



Organizers on 10th June 2020 closed nominations for the 10th edition of Radio and Television Personality Awards.



The 2020 nominations filed becomes a new record-filing since the inception of the prestigious RTP Awards Scheme.



A total number of 304 more nominations were recorded as compared to 1,658 nominations filed in 2019.



The 10th RTP Awards is scheduled for October 2020.



Notable media personalities who have won the prestigious RTP Awards since its inception in 2010 include, Kwami Sefa Kayi, Nana Aba Anamoah, Stacy Amoateng, Captain Godsbrian Smart, Blakk Rasta, Kwesi Aboagye, Gifty Anti, and Alfred Ocansey.



Others include Abeiku Aggrey Santana, Johnny Hughes, Bola Ray, Kwabena Yeboah, Kofi Kumbilson, KSM among others.



RTP Awards has also witnessed performances from the likes of Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Kojo Antwi, Efya, Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Wendy Shay, Ruff N Smooth, Ebony, C-Zar and Selina Boateng.



Other music stars who have graced the RTP Awards stage include, Asem, Okomfo Kwadee, Kontinhene, Lorde Kenya, Adina, No Tribe, King Promise, Kofi Sarpong, Akatakyie, Joyce Blessing, Irene Logan, Joe Mettle and Ambolley.



RTP Awards seeks to recognise outstanding media personalities whose work show exemplary leadership towards building a vision and a future for Ghana’s media platform.



The 10th Edition of the awards scheme promises to be exciting and extraordinary.





