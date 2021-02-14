LifeStyle of Sunday, 14 February 2021

Source: GH Base

10 types of women every man must avoid completely – Pastor advises

Head Pastor of Grace Mountain Ministries, Pastor Elvis Agyemang

The Head Pastor of Grace Mountain Ministries, Pastor Elvis Agyemang, has revealed ten dangerous women men should avoid if they want to have a lasting relationship or marriage.



According to pastor Agyemang, no one sets out to deliberately destroy their marriage, but some unknowingly drift into behaviours that damage their relationship or marriage.



Pastor Agyemang indicated that men should pay attention to red flags to avoid marrying a dangerous woman to prevent divorcing her in the future.



According to the man of God, most men who have married now realise they made a mistake.



The head pastor of Grace Mountain Ministries disclosed ten dangerous women men must avoid:



Avoid women who are home breakers, women who destroy homes



Avoid women who fornicate



Avoid rebellious and disrespectful women



Avoid women who do not apply wisdom in correcting you of your mistakes



Avoid a woman who does not trust your leadership



Avoid women who love to spend money but are not ready to work to build wealth



Avoid women who have lying tongues.



Avoid manipulative women; women who capitalize on their emotion to control men.



Avoid women who dod not know how to keep secrets and do not know how to keep private issues private



Avoid a talkative woman



