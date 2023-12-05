10 trending hairstyles by Silverhair GH

Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 December 2023

Source: Silverhair GH

Protective hairstyles have a rich history that spans centuries. In recent decades, these hairstyles have transformed from simple, functional styles that protect hair to intricate designs suitable for various occasions.



Whether it's for work, parties, dates, or events, protective hairstyles like braids, twists, and locs have evolved to cater to diverse settings. Popular hair salon Silverhair Salon and Spa has mastered the art of braiding and has become a favourite among Ghanaians, including celebrities.



Known for pushing the boundaries of creativity, Silverhair has been at the forefront of creating trendy and viral hairstyles for celebrities.



As we wrap up the year, let's take a look at 10 hairstyles by Silverhair for celebrities that gained widespread attention, listed in no particular order.



Cornrow Rasta Braids worn by Anita Akuffo



Anita showcased the timeless beauty of Cornrow Rasta Braids. This classic braid style, known for its simplicity and versatility, seamlessly transitions from corporate to casual settings.



Selly Galley’s Faux Locs



Selly's faux locs garnered attention for providing a stylish alternative for women who wish to try a locs hairstyle without committing to permanent locks. The look has become a favourite among many.



Jumbo Bubble Braids



Silverhair styled Nana Ama Mcbrown in the stunning jumbo bubble braids. This is a playful take on braids, featuring large 'bubbles' held together with gold hair bands. This adds a fun twist to the traditional braided style, making it a sought-after look for both adults and younger individuals.



Mona4Reall’s Custom Goddess Braids



Mona4Reall's custom goddess braids, starting with a cornrow at the front and transitioning into box braids at the back with curly strands. It offers a unique and stunning variation, distinct from other celebrity hairstyles.



Bob Goddess Braids worn by Maame Serwaa



Actress Maame Serwaa opted for a chic and less elaborate version of Mona4Reall's custom goddess braids, embracing the beauty of simplicity and class.



Michy’s Custom Zigzag Conrow Braids



Styled by Silverhair, Michy rocked beautifully designed zigzag cornrow braids, setting a trend that resonates with many young women.



Oheneyere Gifty’s Custom Conrow Goddess Braids



Oheneyere Gifty embraced a more intricate approach with a custom cornrow goddess braids style, featuring black and silver hair colour and a complex design suitable for various occasions.



Bob Goddess Braids worn by Kafui Danku



Kafui Danku sported a stunning bob goddess braids hairstyle, framing her face beautifully. The goddess braids, known for their visual appeal, became a fan favourite.



Mzgee’s BOHO Conrow Braids



For Mzgee Silverhair styled her with boho cornrow braids - their take on boho braids, the hairstyle named one of TikTok’s favourite hairstyles by Allure Magazine in February 2023.



Salman Mumin’s Freestyle Cornrow Braids



Finally, Salman Mumin showcased a beautiful freestyle cornrow braids style, adding a touch of flair and individuality to the classic cornrow.

Silverhair Salon and Spa's styling has left a

mark on the hairstyling landscape, influencing trends and inspiring individuals to embrace creativity and diversity in their protective hairstyles.



