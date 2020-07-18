Entertainment of Saturday, 18 July 2020

10 popular Ghanaian personalities you didn't know attended Ghana National College

Ghana National College, popularly known as National or Ghana Coll and its past students are our school of the week.



The school was established on 20 July 1948 in Cape Coast by Dr. Kwame Nkrumah who became Ghana’s first president. According to the school’s history, Dr. Nkrumah founded the school with his own cash after 8 students from St. Augustine’s College were dismissed following their participation in a protest march held in solidarity with an imprisoned Nkrumah. Dismissed teachers from Mfantsipim and St.Augustine’s were their instructors.



It is located in Cape Coast and shares boundaries with Aggrey Memorial AME Zion School. Adisadel College is a few metres ahead of the school in the Cape Coast municipality. The school’s motor is Pro Patria which means for “one’s country” and their colours are maroon, green and cream.



Ironically it was named Ghana National College nine years before The Gold Coast achieved independence in 1957, and the country was named Ghana.



Students of national are referred to as Nananom and old Students prefix their names with Nana. The Ghana National Past Students Association (NANANOM) is headed by Egbert Faibille, an astute lawyer and journalist.



Ghana National alumni are seen in the key positions of life both at home and abroad. Glady Asmah, Francis Allotey, Samuel Sefa-Dedeh, Jophus Anamuah-Mensah, Anthony Annan-Prah, David Taylor, Lee Tandoh-Ocran and Kobby A. Koomson are some of the names the school has produced in the past.



Check out some of Ghana’s top personalities who are past student of the school.



1. Nana Aba Anamoah







News Broadcaster, TV Anchor and Influencer



2. Prof Francis Kofi Allotey







World-renowned scientist and former Vice-Chancellor of KNUST



3. Charlotte Osei







UN International Elections Commissioner, lawyer and first Ghanaian female Electoral Commissioner.



4. Abieku Santana







Radio Host and Tourism Ambassador.



5.Stacy Amoateng









6. Kennedy Nana Kofi Ansah







Fashion designer and C.E.O of Afriken By Nana





7. Egbert Faibille







Chief Executive officer, Ghana Petroleum Commission





8. Marian Owusu Poku







Beauty Queen





9. Diana Hamilton









10. Rahim Banda





