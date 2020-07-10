10 most-watched Sarkodie music videos on YouTube

Entertainment of Friday, 10 July 2020

Ghanaian hip-hop musician and C.E.O of SarkCess Music imprint, Sarkodie is a year older today.



The rapper, who rose to prominence through rap battles on and off radio and TV stations, is one of the most decorated musicians in Africa.



His influence in the rap game has earned him many prominent accolades – 92 award wins from 165 nominations – including two BET Awards and 22 Ghana Music Awards.



As we celebrate his birthday today, Pulse Ghana’s entertainment editor David Mawuli has analysed his influence on YouTube – the world’s most popular video streaming platform – and has listed his top 10 most-watched music videos in his entire career.



As of Friday, July 10, Sarkodie has accumulated 184 million lifetime views on YouTube from 219 video uploads, plus 585,000 subscribers.



This places him above his rival Shatta Wale who has garnered 162 million lifetime views on the streaming platform.



Below, we share with you top of Sarkodie’s most-watched music videos on YouTube.



1. Sarkodie - Adonai ft. Castro (74m)







2. Sarkodie - Pain Killer ft. Runtown (17m)



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NtwfYRFi1wE&feature=youtu.be



3. Sarkodie - Can't Let You Go ft. King Promise (12.8m)



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XWROqQPTlOU&feature=youtu.be



4. Sarkodie - Lucky ft. Rudeboy (6.7m)



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gn978J3pRDA&feature=youtu.be



5. Sarkodie - Pon Di Ting ft. Banky W (5.5m)



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vAYmyqEDnsQ&feature=youtu.be



6. Sarkodie - Down On One ft. Fuse ODG (4.2m)



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZK6rdqr7rB8&feature=youtu.be



7. Sarkodie - Oofeets? ft. Prince Bright (3.2m)



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tbC-gCHMIdY&feature=youtu.be



8. Sarkodie - Saara ft. Efya (3.2m)



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PCw5Tbdrahs&feature=youtu.be



9. Sarkodie – Gboza (2.6m)



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mH12ARUz2Ig&feature=youtu.be



10. Sarkodie - Do You ft. Mr Eazi (2.6m)



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RpDypclnkF4&feature=youtu.be

