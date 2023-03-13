10 facts about Borga Sylvia; the woman who kissed Nana Ama McBrown at a funeral

Entertainment of Monday, 13 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In January 2023, Borga Sylvia and Nana Ama McBrown trended on news portals and social media after they shared a kiss at the latter’s sister’s funeral.



For some netizens, it was awkward to witness the incident but Borga Sylvia has defended her action, stressing that it was a friendly gesture.



Her response, just like her initial action, has got people talking.



In this article, GhanaWeb highlights some facts she emitted in her interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on The Delay Show.



1. Real name:



Borga Sylvia is known in private life as Sandra Adu. She is in her 40s.



2. Starred in Kumasi Yonkuo



She became popular after starring in Kumawood movie ‘Kumasi Yonkuo’ with Nana Ama McBrown. In that movie, she played the role of Sylvia who supposedly returned from abroad. In the local parlance, whoever resided abroad is referred to as ‘Borga’, hence McBrown, in that movie added ‘Borga’ to Sylvia and that name became her showbiz identity afterward.



“Kumasi Yonkuo was my second movie. I’ve done so many movies after that but my colleagues are unable to recognize me when I mention ‘Sandra Adu’, so, unless I mention ‘Borga Sylvia’ before they are able to identify me,” she said in the interview.



3. She's a trader



She was a trader before venturing into acting. She had a boutique for ladies' clothing and shoes. Borga Sylvia said she was discovered by Miracle Films after the driver of the movie producer accidentally caused damage to her item.



According to her, during her interaction with Miracle Films, the moviemaker politely asked her to star in his movie but she initially declined. He later succeeded when he sent McBrown and Kwame Owusu Ansah to her. The first movie they shot was titled ‘He’s Mine’.



4. She's a twin



She has siblings, including a twin sister. Unfortunately, one of her sisters is late. Her mother is also late.



5. Life in Australia



She went to Australia when she was nine years old. This was made possible by her mother’s sister. Her father had died at the time. She schooled in Australia and is currently at the university.



6. Teller at a bank



She has worked at the bank before. She used to be a teller in Australia. She worked at the bank for about six years. She was in her 20s at the time.



7. Life in Kumasi



In 2004, she had a shop at Adum, Kumasi. She was about 24 years old at the time.



8. Married to a famous DJ, Turbo B



She met her husband, Turbo B, in 2004 at Adum. They had a private wedding. After fifteen years, they went their separate ways although they are not divorced. She has no regrets about the marriage.



9. She is a mother



She has two kids with Turbo B and is dating following their separation.



10. Currently works in the education sector



In Australia, she now works with the Department of Education as Client Service Officer. She’s been working with the department for almost 6 years now.



