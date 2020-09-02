10 artistes who won their first VGMA in 2020

Entertainment of Wednesday, 2 September 2020
It’s been another year of disappointments, controversies and a lot of surprises surrounding the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.
This year’s ceremony, like the previous years, has generated conversations around why certain awards went to some artistes while other 'deserving' ones were left out.
Lynx Entertainment record label signee Kuami Eugene pulled a surprise when he grabbed the topmost award, “Artiste of the Year”. He beat Sarkodie, Medikal, Kofi Kinaata and Diana Hamilton to win the coveted award.
Other surprises include Kwesi Arthur, who beat Eno Barony to win the “Rapper of the Year” category, and Ras Kuuku, who won his first “Reggae-Dancehall Artiste of the Year” award in the absence of Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.
Below, we share with you ten musicians who had their first feel of the prestigious awards.
DopeNation
Good afternoon and a happy sunday to you all #CelestialFamily APPRECIATION NOTE(long But very necessary) ?This is a special appreciation to all of you..YES YOU! for the love, the support, the hype, recommendations and honour done my music ministry. I heard the joyful noise, shouts and joyous celebrations when my name was called Indeed it's been a long journey, precisely ten years ago since I started getting nominations for THE GHANA MUSIC AWARDS and finally this year God honored our efforts at @vgma21 with two: 1??BEST FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR 2??GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR Special Acknowledgement to: ?My Husband: @blessed1don The man who did all the hard work behind the scenes to push the brand to the top. ?TeamCpraiz: Thank you all for the selfless sacrifice and all your beautiful contributions ? Media & industry friends: Thank you for the airplays, the mentions, the tags, the recommendations all the delibrate and stratagic ways you support my music is beautifully well appreciated. ?Fellow Gospel Musicians: I saw and felt all the love and the support ? ?Members of Celestine Donkor Ministry: your constant love and support is really beautiful ?Friends, Family &Loved ones: The Akakpo Family, The Donkor Family , ICGC family, CLOFF, M2M. God bless you all.
God is great. Thank you Ghana. Thanks to my family, my team, NGA! I appreciate you all and I see all the love and support you guys give me around and from afar. I love and appreciate you Aposor Gangstas! Everybody is a winner! NO GENTLEMEN ALLOWED! #TRATATATATA??????????????
I wanna thank @charterhousegh @vodafoneghana @ghmusicawards the media , bloggers, photographers, Dj’s my fans , supporters, family , love ones ,the whole country Ghana I say thank you I really appreciate this award ! The hard work never stops ???? my album #greaterthan drops soon #vgma21 #bestnewartiste